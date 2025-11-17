PLL Assists

Share the Game 2025!

Mouthguard Pack
$10

Give a young player the basics they need to safely step onto the field for the first time.

Youth Girls Goggles
$20

Help a girl play with confidence and protection.

Women's Goggles
$30

Equip a young woman with the essential gear she needs to fully participate and compete.

Youth Stick
$40

Provide a child with their very first stick and open the door to a lifelong love of lacrosse.

24 Lacrosse Balls
$50

Provide a full set of practice balls so players can build skills, gain confidence, and maximize their time on the field.

High School Stick
$75

Give an athlete the central tool they need to learn, grow, and thrive in the game.

Girl's Starter Kit
$100

Provide a complete set of gear so a girl can participate fully from day one.

Boy's Starter Kit
$150

Equip a boy with everything he needs to join a team and step onto the field ready to play.

1 Lacrosse Goal
$250

Give an entire team a place to practice, build skills, and fall in love with the game.

2 Lacrosse Goals
$500

Give an entire team a place to practice, build skills, and fall in love with the game.

10 Youth Participation Grants
$1,000

Open the door for ten young athletes to join lacrosse programming featuring PLL and WLL instruction. This gift fuels access, development, and excitement for new players.

50 Youth Participation Grants
$5,000

Equip fifty young athletes with the opportunity to train, learn, and play in programming supported by PLL and WLL instructors. This gift helps build strong, active lacrosse communities.

100 Youth Participation Grants
$10,000

Bring one hundred young players into the game with PLL and WLL-led programming that inspires confidence, skills, and lifelong connection to the sport.

1,500 Sticks and Balls for Youth Players
$50,000

Help us Share the Game at scale by supplying 1,500 sticks and balls to young athletes across the country. This gift ensures more kids than ever can pick up a stick and start their lacrosse journey.

