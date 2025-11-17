Share the Game 2025!

Hosted by
About this event
Give a young player the basics they need to safely step onto the field for the first time.
Help a girl play with confidence and protection.
Equip a young woman with the essential gear she needs to fully participate and compete.
Provide a child with their very first stick and open the door to a lifelong love of lacrosse.
Provide a full set of practice balls so players can build skills, gain confidence, and maximize their time on the field.
Give an athlete the central tool they need to learn, grow, and thrive in the game.
Provide a complete set of gear so a girl can participate fully from day one.
Equip a boy with everything he needs to join a team and step onto the field ready to play.
Give an entire team a place to practice, build skills, and fall in love with the game.
Give an entire team a place to practice, build skills, and fall in love with the game.
Open the door for ten young athletes to join lacrosse programming featuring PLL and WLL instruction. This gift fuels access, development, and excitement for new players.
Equip fifty young athletes with the opportunity to train, learn, and play in programming supported by PLL and WLL instructors. This gift helps build strong, active lacrosse communities.
Bring one hundred young players into the game with PLL and WLL-led programming that inspires confidence, skills, and lifelong connection to the sport.
Help us Share the Game at scale by supplying 1,500 sticks and balls to young athletes across the country. This gift ensures more kids than ever can pick up a stick and start their lacrosse journey.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!