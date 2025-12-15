Give the Gift of Experiences

English and Spanish offered.

Rock Band explores many aspects of pop and rock music, as well as any type of musical sounds. Kids and families meet weekly to play music together using different instruments including guitar, bass, keyboard, drums and voice.

This club is intended for kids who are interested in playing on stage with other kids, and are skilled at playing an instrument.





Rock Band includes opportunities for group/individual songwriting, get-to-know you music games and improv games, discussing lyrics to our favorite songs, and analyzing rhythms, melodies and song forms.