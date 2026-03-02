Give to Gain

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About this event
For this event, we’ll be matching attendees into small groups based on your registration form responses. Please be prepared to answer a few short questions when you register — your answers will help us create more meaningful group connections during the event.
For this event, you’ll need to enter registration details for both attendees, including names and email addresses — please ensure all information is accurate, as we’ll use it to match small groups for the event.
Please note: You and your friend may not be placed in the same small pair, as our matching is designed to encourage new connections and fresh perspectives.
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