Give to the MAX Day

Sponsors one adult through R.E.E.P. training, including a daily stipend + lunch, case management, workforce development, and housing and wellness support.
Supports one student in GTA or BOH student yearly. Students are receive access to mentorship, field trips, career development, and empowerment through positive leadership.
Internet set up for a chapter. We partner with Smartbox to provide internet and educational materials to our International Chapters, even in extremely remote areas.
Support our high school graduates who are taking the next step in their educational journey - COLLEGE!
Sponsor transportation for an educational, cultural, or career development field trip.
Chicken and Fries for our "POP Guys" on Tuesday night support group.
POPLI has been positively transforming lives for 20 years! Make sure we're here to stay!
