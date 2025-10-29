The Power of People Leadership Institute

Give to the MAX Day

Sponsor Second-Chance Employment Training
$5,000

Sponsors one adult through R.E.E.P. training, including a daily stipend + lunch, case management, workforce development, and housing and wellness support.

Sponsor a Student for a Year
$2,500

Supports one student in GTA or BOH student yearly. Students are receive access to mentorship, field trips, career development, and empowerment through positive leadership.

Internet set up for a chapter (Smartbox)
$1,500

Internet set up for a chapter. We partner with Smartbox to provide internet and educational materials to our International Chapters, even in extremely remote areas.

Sponsor a Scholarship
$1,000

Support our high school graduates who are taking the next step in their educational journey - COLLEGE!

Support an International Chapter for a Month
$500
Sponsor a Field Trip
$400

Sponsor transportation for an educational, cultural, or career development field trip.

Sponsor Dinner for Re-Planting
$200

Chicken and Fries for our "POP Guys" on Tuesday night support group.

Legacy Fund
$50

POPLI has been positively transforming lives for 20 years! Make sure we're here to stay!

