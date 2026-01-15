Give Us Paws - Public Access and 5 Week Disability Specific Session

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About this shop
Public Access sessions and 5, 1-hour, weekly, private dog training sessions. Classes are designed to teach owners “foundation skills” and dogs “foundation behaviors.” Owners will learn how to train their dogs without resorting to corrections, punishment, or force. The dogs will learn important “foundation behaviors” which will enable them to be the socially acceptable family dogs that caring owners desire.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!