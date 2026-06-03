Give Us Paws - Money Creek Knives - Blade Show 2026 Silent Auction

About the Blade: A Custom MCK Rotary Knife

Money Creek Knives’ handmade creations are true works of art, and this year's rotary knife is like nothing you have ever seen before. Expertly crafted and stunningly unique, it is guaranteed to make you the absolute envy of every real knife collector!



By filling out this form and submitting your bid, you are backing both veterans and dogs in a practical, lasting way.

Restoring Independence: Service dogs play a crucial role in helping veterans navigate physical disabilities, PTSD, and other invisible wounds.

Renewed Hope: These amazing animals provide invaluable companionship and support, allowing our heroes to regain control of their lives and rediscover the joy of everyday activities.

Longtime supporters of Give Us Paws, the artisans at Money Creek Knives, have created a truly spectacular, custom rotary cutter to support free service dog training for disabled veterans.



Also included are a 2026 Calendar by JFrasier Photography and an MCK Hat.



