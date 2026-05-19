Jacob Way Organization

Hosted by

Jacob Way Organization

About this event

GiveBack Night at Chicken N Pickle

4600 Merlot Ave

Grapevine, TX 76051, USA

Free RSVP – Spectator & General Admission
Free

Want to join the fun without playing in the tournament? Grab a Free RSVP! Come cheer on the teams, hang out in the yard, and enjoy a great night out with family and friends.

  • What’s Included: Event entry and full access to Chicken N Pickle’s casual yard games and PIckleBall Game on our reserved court.
  • Support the Cause: No entry fee required, but a portion of all your food and drink purchases throughout the night goes directly to the Jacob Way fundraiser!

Note: Please claim one ticket per person so we can provide an accurate headcount to the venue.

Cornhole Tournament – Team Entry (2 Players)
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Grab a partner and get ready to toss! This ticket covers entry for a 2-player team into our casual, fun-first Social Cornhole Tournament. Whether you're a backyard BBQ legend or just playing for fun, everyone has a shot at the crown.

  • What’s Included: Guaranteed tournament play for your team of two, full access to the Chicken N Pickle yard games, and a shot at the Winner-Takes-All Social Bracket Prize!
  • The Cause: 100% of your registration goes directly to supporting the Jacob Way
  • Note: Only one registration is needed per 2-person team.
Sink It to Win It Play!!💕
$10

You get 4 cornhole bags to throw

  • Sink at least 1 bag in the hole = you WIN a raffle entry
  • The more you play, the more entries you earn — keep coming back!

Every dollar raised goes directly to support Childhood Cancer Families through Jacob Way.

Add a donation for Jacob Way Organization

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!