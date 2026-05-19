GiveBack Night at Chicken N Pickle

Want to join the fun without playing in the tournament? Grab a Free RSVP! Come cheer on the teams, hang out in the yard, and enjoy a great night out with family and friends.

What’s Included: Event entry and full access to Chicken N Pickle’s casual yard games and PIckleBall Game on our reserved court.

Support the Cause: No entry fee required, but a portion of all your food and drink purchases throughout the night goes directly to the Jacob Way fundraiser!

Note: Please claim one ticket per person so we can provide an accurate headcount to the venue.