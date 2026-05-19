GiveBack Night at Chicken N Pickle

About this event
Want to join the fun without playing in the tournament? Grab a Free RSVP! Come cheer on the teams, hang out in the yard, and enjoy a great night out with family and friends.
Note: Please claim one ticket per person so we can provide an accurate headcount to the venue.
Grab a partner and get ready to toss! This ticket covers entry for a 2-player team into our casual, fun-first Social Cornhole Tournament. Whether you're a backyard BBQ legend or just playing for fun, everyone has a shot at the crown.
You get 4 cornhole bags to throw
Every dollar raised goes directly to support Childhood Cancer Families through Jacob Way.
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