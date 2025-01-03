Smile Under the Stars Gala at the Beverly Hilton

Sponsors 10 smiles!
Sponsors 2 smiles!
Enjoy premier seating for one (1) at the gala dinner and experience an unforgettable evening of performances, entertainment, and purpose. Your presence helps bring healthy smiles and brighter futures to children in need.
Sponsor 1 smile!
Join us for an unforgettable night of purpose and celebration. Enjoy an inspiring gala dinner, live entertainment, and a powerful mission-driven program—followed by exclusive access to the Young Adult After Party. This specially priced ticket is reserved for guests 35 and under; valid ID will be checked at the door.
Join us for the Young Adult After Party starting at 9 PM! Enjoy a live DJ, drinks, and a high-energy vibe to close out the night. This ticket is exclusively for guests 35 and under; valid ID will be checked at the door.
Sponsors 24 smiles!
Sponsors 100 smiles
Sponsors 200 smiles
Sponsors 400 smiles
