Smile Under the Stars Gala at the Beverly Hilton

9876 Wilshire Blvd

Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA

Gala VIP
$2,500

Sponsors 10 smiles!

  • Recognition in event press releases
  • VIP arrival experience with red-carpet access for one (1) guests
  • One (1) tickets with preferred seating
  • Recognition during event slideshow
  • One (1) VIP reception pass, featuring hosted cocktails and mingling with celebrity guests (as available).reception for one (1) guests
  • 1 Swag Bags
  • Complimentary valet parking
Gala Guest
$500

Sponsors 2 smiles!


Enjoy premier seating for one (1) at the gala dinner and experience an unforgettable evening of performances, entertainment, and purpose. Your presence helps bring healthy smiles and brighter futures to children in need.

Young Adult Gala Guest (Ages 35 & Under)
$300

Sponsor 1 smile!


Join us for an unforgettable night of purpose and celebration. Enjoy an inspiring gala dinner, live entertainment, and a powerful mission-driven program—followed by exclusive access to the Young Adult After Party. This specially priced ticket is reserved for guests 35 and under; valid ID will be checked at the door.

After Party Access
$200

Join us for the Young Adult After Party starting at 9 PM! Enjoy a live DJ, drinks, and a high-energy vibe to close out the night. This ticket is exclusively for guests 35 and under; valid ID will be checked at the door.

Friend of Giving A Smile
$6,000
Sponsors 24 smiles!

  • Recognition in event press releases
  • VIP arrival experience with red-carpet access for two (2) guests
  • Two (2) tickets with preferred seating
  • Recognition during event slideshow
  • Two (2) VIP reception passes, featuring hosted cocktails and mingling with celebrity guests (as available).
  • 2 Swag Bags
  • Complimentary valet parking
Impact Sponsor Table
$25,000
Sponsors 100 smiles

  • Recognition in event press releases and media alerts
  • VIP arrival experience with red-carpet access for four (4) guests
  • Name/logo placement on the event step-and-repeat
  • One (1) table for ten (10) guests in premier seating
  • Name/logo recognition across printed and digital collateral
  • Frequent logo placement during event slideshow
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the program opening
  • Ten (10) VIP reception passes, featuring hosted cocktails and mingling with celebrity guests (as available).
  • 10 VIP Swag Bags
  • Complimentary valet parking
Legacy Sponsor Table
$50,000
Sponsors 200 smiles

  • Recognition in all event press releases and media alerts
  • VIP arrival experience with red-carpet access for eight (8) guests
  • Prominent name/logo placement on the event step-and-repeat
  • Two (2) tables for twenty (20) guests in premier seating
  • High-visibility name/logo placement across printed and digital collateral
  • Frequent logo placement in the event slideshow
  • Verbal acknowledgment during the program opening
  • Twenty (20) VIP reception passes, featuring hosted cocktails and mingling with celebrity guests (as available).
  • 20 VIP Swag Bags
  • Complimentary valet parking
Visionary Sponsor Table
$100,000
Sponsors 400 smiles

  • Premier and largest recognition in all event press releases and media alerts
  • VIP arrival experience with red-carpet access for ten (10) guests
  • Largest and most frequent name/logo presence on the event step-and-repeat
  • Dedicated branded area during the pre-event VIP cocktail reception
  • Three (3) tables for thirty (30) guests in premier seating
  • Top-tier name/logo placement across all printed and digital collateral
  • Priority recognition throughout the event slideshow
  • Invitation to take part in the Gala program
  • Thirty (30) VIP reception passes, featuring hosted cocktails and mingling with celebrity guests (as available).
  • 30 VIP Swag Bags
  • Complimentary valet parking
