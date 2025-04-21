Giving Back to the Community Inc's Annual Fundraiser

Grime Reaper Basket
$1
7 for $5
Children's Basket
$1
7 for $5
Wine Caddy
$5
Liquor Basket
$5
Night Out
$5
65” Toshiba TV
$10
WInner will be announced live on Facebook on Mother's Day Sunday, May 11th
ANZ Hotel One Night Stay
$10
