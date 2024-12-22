Giving Back Trivia and Silent Auction Night January 2025

For $25 plus fees, come enjoy an all-you-can-eat pizza, wings, salad, pasta, garlic knots, and non-alcoholic drink buffet. All while helping benefit Footprints on the Heart. Footprints on the Heart is a faith-based 501(c)3 nonprofit ministry based in Bartow County, Georgia. We are dedicated to walking alongside families who are facing a life-limiting prenatal diagnosis, pregnancy loss, or have experienced the unimaginable death of a baby within the first two years of life. Our in-person service area is comprised of: Bartow, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Polk, and Whitfield Counties. All of our peer support and services are provided at NO COST to the families, hospitals, and funeral homes we are blessed to serve. When needed we also help to provide online peer support and online/national grief resources to bereaved families outside of our service area. We provide free in-person services and support to families in Bartow, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Polk, and Whitfield Counties (Georgia) who have experienced pregnancy loss or suffered the death of a baby in the first two years of life.

