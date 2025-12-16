Giving Bean Coffee Fundraiser

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Full City Roast - Medium Dark - Ground
12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans
City Roast - Medium Dark - Ground
Balanced and Bright
12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans
Vienna Roast - Dark - Ground
Full Bodied and Smooth
12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans
Flavored Coffee
City Roast - Medium - Ground
Smooth and Creamy
12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans
Flavored Coffee
City Roast - Medium - Ground
Smooth and Creamy
12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans
Flavored Coffee
City Roast - Medium - Ground
Smooth and Creamy
12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans
Flavored Coffee
City Roast - Medium - Ground
Smooth and Creamy
12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans
Flavored Coffee
City Roast - Medium - Ground
Smooth and Creamy
12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans
Flavored Coffee
City Roast - Medium - Ground
Smooth and Creamy
12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans
Full City Roast - Medium Dark - Ground
12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans
City Roast - Medium Dark - Whole Beans
Balanced and Bright
12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans
Vienna Roast - Dark - Whole Beans
Full Bodied and Smooth
12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans
Full City Roast - Medium Dark - Whole Beans
12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans
Single Serve - K-Kups (Roaster's Dozen:13ct)
compatible with standard k-cup machines
City Roast - Medium Dark
Balanced and Bright
Single Serve - K-Kups (Roaster's Dozen:13ct)
compatible with standard k-cup machines
Vienna Roast - Dark
Full Bodied and Smooth
Single Serve - K-Kups (Roaster's Dozen:13ct)
compatible with standard k-cup machines
Single Serve - K-Kups (Roaster's Dozen:13ct)
compatible with standard k-cup machines
Flavors: Hazelnut, French Vanilla, Salted Caramel, & Pumpkin Spice
Artisan Loose Tea
Black Tea blended with oil of Bergamot, a classic
3.5 -4 oz. bag, makes 30 to 40 cups
Artisan Loose Tea
Robust yet smooth and creamy, the perfect cup to get you going in the morning
3.5 -4 oz. bag, makes 30 to 40 cups
Artisan Loose Tea
Tropical Mango blended with Sencha Green Tea, refreshing hot and iced
3.5 -4 oz. bag, makes 30 to 40 cups
Artisan Loose Tea
Blend of green and black tea with papaya, rose hips, passion fruit, and sunflower
3.5 -4 oz. bag, makes 30 to 40 cups
Artisan Loose Tea
Chinese style Sencha green tea, sweet and pleasant flavor
3.5 -4 oz. bag, makes 30 to 40 cups
Artisan Loose Tea
Crisp, smooth, and slightly fruity, a classic black tea
3.5 -4 oz. bag, makes 30 to 40 cups
Artisan Loose Tea
Apple, elderberry, currant, rose hips, and blackberry
3.5 -4 oz. bag, makes 30 to 40 cups
Artisan Loose Tea
Rooibos, orange peel, cinnamon and clove
3.5 -4 oz. bag, makes 30 to 40 cups
Infusing basket gives loose tea plenty of room to open up and steep, giving you the most flavorful cup of fine tea yet! Fits in almost any mug and is dishwasher safe silicone.
Cocoa Mix - velvety and delicious milk-based mix
Mix with water
12 oz.
Chai Latte Mix - Creamy and sweet milk-based mix with black tea, cinnamon, cardamon and clove
Mix with water
12 oz.
Traditional shortbread cookie - delicious, wholesome and all natural
5.6 oz
Lemon shortbread cookie - delicious, wholesome and all natural
5.6 oz
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!