Chino Hills High School Music Boosters

Offered by

Chino Hills High School Music Boosters

About this shop

Giving Bean Coffee Fundraiser

Harmony Decaf - Ground Coffee for Drip item
Harmony Decaf - Ground Coffee for Drip
$18

Full City Roast - Medium Dark - Ground

12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans

0
Sunrise Breakfast Blend - Ground Coffee for Drip item
Sunrise Breakfast Blend - Ground Coffee for Drip
$18

City Roast - Medium Dark - Ground

Balanced and Bright

12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans

0
Bold Reserve - Ground Coffee for Drip item
Bold Reserve - Ground Coffee for Drip
$18

Vienna Roast - Dark - Ground

Full Bodied and Smooth

12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans

0
Hazelnut Creme - Ground Coffee for Drip item
Hazelnut Creme - Ground Coffee for Drip
$18

Flavored Coffee

City Roast - Medium - Ground

Smooth and Creamy

12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans

0
Cinnamon Bun - Ground Coffee for Drip item
Cinnamon Bun - Ground Coffee for Drip
$18

Flavored Coffee

City Roast - Medium - Ground

Smooth and Creamy

12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans

0
French Vanilla - Ground Coffee for Drip item
French Vanilla - Ground Coffee for Drip
$18

Flavored Coffee

City Roast - Medium - Ground

Smooth and Creamy

12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans

0
Caramel Creme - Ground Coffee for Drip item
Caramel Creme - Ground Coffee for Drip
$18

Flavored Coffee

City Roast - Medium - Ground

Smooth and Creamy

12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans

0
Swiss Chocolate Almond - Ground Coffee for Drip item
Swiss Chocolate Almond - Ground Coffee for Drip
$18

Flavored Coffee

City Roast - Medium - Ground

Smooth and Creamy

12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans

0
Pumpkin Spice - Ground Coffee for Drip item
Pumpkin Spice - Ground Coffee for Drip
$18

Flavored Coffee

City Roast - Medium - Ground

Smooth and Creamy

12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans

0
Organic Heritage Blend - Ground Coffee for Drip item
Organic Heritage Blend - Ground Coffee for Drip
$20

Full City Roast - Medium Dark - Ground

12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans

0
Sunrise Breakfast Blend - Whole Bean Coffee item
Sunrise Breakfast Blend - Whole Bean Coffee
$18

City Roast - Medium Dark - Whole Beans

Balanced and Bright

12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans

0
Bold Reserve - Whole Bean Coffee item
Bold Reserve - Whole Bean Coffee
$18

Vienna Roast - Dark - Whole Beans

Full Bodied and Smooth

12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans

0
Organic Heritage Blend - Whole Bean Coffee item
Organic Heritage Blend - Whole Bean Coffee
$20

Full City Roast - Medium Dark - Whole Beans

12 oz. bag, 100% Arabian Beans

0
Sunrise Breakfast Blend - K-Kups item
Sunrise Breakfast Blend - K-Kups
$18

Single Serve - K-Kups (Roaster's Dozen:13ct)

compatible with standard k-cup machines

City Roast - Medium Dark

Balanced and Bright


0
Bold Reserve - K-Kups item
Bold Reserve - K-Kups
$18

Single Serve - K-Kups (Roaster's Dozen:13ct)

compatible with standard k-cup machines

Vienna Roast - Dark

Full Bodied and Smooth

0
Salted Caramel - K-Kups item
Salted Caramel - K-Kups
$18

Single Serve - K-Kups (Roaster's Dozen:13ct)

compatible with standard k-cup machines


0
Variety Pack of Flavors - K-Kups item
Variety Pack of Flavors - K-Kups
$18

Single Serve - K-Kups (Roaster's Dozen:13ct)

compatible with standard k-cup machines

Flavors: Hazelnut, French Vanilla, Salted Caramel, & Pumpkin Spice

0
Earl Grey - Artisan Loose Tea item
Earl Grey - Artisan Loose Tea
$16

Artisan Loose Tea

Black Tea blended with oil of Bergamot, a classic

3.5 -4 oz. bag, makes 30 to 40 cups

0
Irish Breakfast - Artisan Loose Tea item
Irish Breakfast - Artisan Loose Tea
$16

Artisan Loose Tea

Robust yet smooth and creamy, the perfect cup to get you going in the morning

3.5 -4 oz. bag, makes 30 to 40 cups

0
Green Tea Mango - Artisan Loose Tea item
Green Tea Mango - Artisan Loose Tea
$16

Artisan Loose Tea

Tropical Mango blended with Sencha Green Tea, refreshing hot and iced

3.5 -4 oz. bag, makes 30 to 40 cups

0
Paradise Passion - Artisan Loose Tea item
Paradise Passion - Artisan Loose Tea
$16

Artisan Loose Tea

Blend of green and black tea with papaya, rose hips, passion fruit, and sunflower

3.5 -4 oz. bag, makes 30 to 40 cups

0
Organic Green Tea Sencha - Artisan Loose Tea item
Organic Green Tea Sencha - Artisan Loose Tea
$16

Artisan Loose Tea

Chinese style Sencha green tea, sweet and pleasant flavor

3.5 -4 oz. bag, makes 30 to 40 cups

0
Organic Bengal Black - Artisan Loose Tea item
Organic Bengal Black - Artisan Loose Tea
$16

Artisan Loose Tea

Crisp, smooth, and slightly fruity, a classic black tea

3.5 -4 oz. bag, makes 30 to 40 cups

0
Berry Basket - Caffeine Free - Artisan Loose Tea item
Berry Basket - Caffeine Free - Artisan Loose Tea
$16

Artisan Loose Tea

Apple, elderberry, currant, rose hips, and blackberry

3.5 -4 oz. bag, makes 30 to 40 cups

0
Mountain Gold - Caffeine Free - Artisan Loose Tea item
Mountain Gold - Caffeine Free - Artisan Loose Tea
$16

Artisan Loose Tea

Rooibos, orange peel, cinnamon and clove

3.5 -4 oz. bag, makes 30 to 40 cups

0
Tea Infuser Basket item
Tea Infuser Basket
$12

Infusing basket gives loose tea plenty of room to open up and steep, giving you the most flavorful cup of fine tea yet! Fits in almost any mug and is dishwasher safe silicone.

0
Classic, Natural Cocoa Mix item
Classic, Natural Cocoa Mix
$14

Cocoa Mix - velvety and delicious milk-based mix

Mix with water

12 oz.

0
Bombay Chai Latte Mix item
Bombay Chai Latte Mix
$14

Chai Latte Mix - Creamy and sweet milk-based mix with black tea, cinnamon, cardamon and clove

Mix with water

12 oz.

0
Traditional Shortbread Cookies item
Traditional Shortbread Cookies
$12

Traditional shortbread cookie - delicious, wholesome and all natural

5.6 oz

0
Lemon Shortbread Cookies item
Lemon Shortbread Cookies
$12

Lemon shortbread cookie - delicious, wholesome and all natural

5.6 oz

0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!