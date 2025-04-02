Giving Cheerfully's Rummage Sale Silent Auction

Bring sunshine and fun to your next gathering with this stunning, handcrafted sunflower cornhole board game! Meticulously designed with a vibrant sunflower motif, this custom set is as much a work of art as it is a source of entertainment. Built to last, the board is finished with three durable layers of polyurethane for a smooth, weather-resistant surface that's ready for countless rounds of play. It comes complete with a full set of high quality bags, ensuring you're all set for family fun or friendly competition right out of the box. Valued at $235, this unique piece combines craftsmanship and joy - perfect for backyard barbecues, picnics, or cozy game nights. Bid now and let this sunflower cornhole set brighten your days with hours of laughter and excitement!

Bring sunshine and fun to your next gathering with this stunning, handcrafted sunflower cornhole board game! Meticulously designed with a vibrant sunflower motif, this custom set is as much a work of art as it is a source of entertainment. Built to last, the board is finished with three durable layers of polyurethane for a smooth, weather-resistant surface that's ready for countless rounds of play. It comes complete with a full set of high quality bags, ensuring you're all set for family fun or friendly competition right out of the box. Valued at $235, this unique piece combines craftsmanship and joy - perfect for backyard barbecues, picnics, or cozy game nights. Bid now and let this sunflower cornhole set brighten your days with hours of laughter and excitement!

More details...