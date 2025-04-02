Giving Cheerfully's Rummage Sale Silent Auction

For the bold and eclectic fashion enthusiast, this one-of-a-kind Louis Vuitton purse is a true statement piece. Originally crafted by the iconic luxury house, this purse has been reimagined with a daring twist: a genuine Harley Davidson belt repurposed as a rugged yet chic handle. The customization doesn't stop there - mixed media fringe cascades from the edges, blending supple leather, gleaming metal chain, and sparking gemstone trim for a look that is equal parts edgy and elegant. Completing this masterpiece is a stunning blue agate gemstome keychain, adding a pop of color and natural beauty. Valued at $1,690, this extraordinary piece is perfect for collectors or anyone who craves a fusion of high fashion and rebellious flair. Ready to turn heads and steal the spotlight, this unique creation is your chance to own an unparalleled blend of Louis Vuitton sophistication and Harley-inspired grit - don't let it slip away!
Sunflower Corn Hole Game Boards w/ Bags
$10
Starting bid
Bring sunshine and fun to your next gathering with this stunning, handcrafted sunflower cornhole board game! Meticulously designed with a vibrant sunflower motif, this custom set is as much a work of art as it is a source of entertainment. Built to last, the board is finished with three durable layers of polyurethane for a smooth, weather-resistant surface that's ready for countless rounds of play. It comes complete with a full set of high quality bags, ensuring you're all set for family fun or friendly competition right out of the box. Valued at $235, this unique piece combines craftsmanship and joy - perfect for backyard barbecues, picnics, or cozy game nights. Bid now and let this sunflower cornhole set brighten your days with hours of laughter and excitement!
Handcrafted Cedar Table
$5
Starting bid
For sale is a stunning hand-crafted cedar end table, showcasing the natural beauty of locally sourced Texas cedar. This unique piece features a smooth, glossy glaze coat finish that enhances the wood's rich grain and warm tones. Meticulously crafted with care, this table is both functional and a true work of art. Valued at $75, it's a perfect addition to any home looking for a touch of rustic elegance. Don't miss your chance to own this one-of-a-kind treasure!
Worx 40V PowerShare 15" String Trimmer
$25
Starting bid
Get ready to tackle your yard with ease with the brand-new, still-in-the-box Worx Nitro WG186 40-Volt Power Share Attachment-Capable Cordless 15" String Trimmer! Valued at $299.99 on Amazon, this powerful, versatile tool is perfect for all your landscaping needs. It comes complete with two rechargeable 4.0Ah Power Share PRO batteries and a dual-slot charger, ensuring you've got the juice to keep going. The innovative split-shaft design lets you swap in various attachments (sold separately) for tasks like brush cutting, leaf blowing, edging, hedge-trimming - you name it! This package includes the 15" string trimmer, one replacement trimmer head, two batteries and the charger. Donated in pristine, new condition, this is your chance to score a top-tier yard tool while supporting Giving Cheerfully's mission. Bid now and transform your outdoor space!!
Coach Taylor Crossbody Bag
$25
Starting bid
Up for auction is a stunning Coach Taylor Crossbody bag in a vibrant Floral Print coated canvas. This chic and versatile accessory combines timeless Coach craftsmanship with a bold, eye-catching design, perfect for elevating any outfit. Ideal for everyday use or special occasion, it offers both style and functionality. Valued at $315, this beautiful crossbody is a must-have for fashion enthusiasts. Don't miss your chance to own this exquisite piece from Coach's iconic collection!
Cece Cord Brown Ostrich Handbag
$50
Starting bid
For auction is a luxurious Cece Cord Brown Ostrich handbag, a statement piece that exudes elegance and sophistication. Crafted from rich brown ostrich leather, this exquisite bag showcases premium quality and timeless style, perfect for elevating any ensemble. Known for their exclusivity, Cece Cord handbags are highly sought after, with online listings ranging from $500 to $1,250. Don't miss this opportunity to own a stunning, high-end accessory that blends fashion and prestige. Bid now to claim this gorgeous treasure!
