Giving Gaming Initiative, INC. Membership 2026

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
GGI Basic Membership is $8.33 monthly - Members have the option to submit their member dues monthly or annually.
Founding Basic Member Perks: Join before our first campus opens and receive lifetime recognition, exclusive merch discounts, early access to events, behind-the-scenes updates, and your name proudly displayed on our donor wall. Be part of GGI’s origin story!
Renews monthly
GGI Bronze Membership is $14.58 monthly. Members have the option to submit their member fees monthly or annually.
Founding Bronze Member Perks: Join before our first campus opens and receive lifetime recognition, exclusive merch discounts, early access to events, behind-the-scenes updates, and your name proudly displayed on our donor wall. Be part of GGI’s origin story!
Renews monthly
GGI Silver Membership is $20.75 monthly. Members have the option to submit their membership fees monthly or annually,
Founding Silver Member Perks: Join before our first campus opens and receive lifetime recognition, exclusive merch discounts, early access to events, behind-the-scenes updates, and your name proudly displayed on our donor wall. Be part of GGI’s origin story!
Renews monthly
GGI Gold Membership is $41.25 monthly. Members have an option to submit their membership fees monthly or annually.
Founding Gold Member Perks: Join before our first campus opens and receive lifetime recognition, exclusive merch discounts, early access to events, behind-the-scenes updates, and your name proudly displayed on our donor wall. Be part of GGI’s origin story!
Valid until July 20, 2027
GGI Founding Honorary Membership is when a membership is extended to Sponsors, Donors & Contributors who extend annual support exceeding $5,000 or more - Once your donation, contribution, or sponsorship value is a minimum of $5,000.00, your membership dues are $0 due monthly
Founding Honorary Member Perks: Join before our first campus opens and receive lifetime recognition, exclusive merch discounts, early access to events, behind-the-scenes updates, and your name proudly displayed on our donor wall. Be part of GGI’s origin story!
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