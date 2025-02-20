Giving Gaming Initiative INC

Offered by

Giving Gaming Initiative INC

About the memberships

Giving Gaming Initiative, INC. Membership 2026

Founding Basic Membership $8.33 monthly Legacy Starts Here!
$8.33

Renews monthly

GGI Basic Membership is $8.33 monthly - Members have the option to submit their member dues monthly or annually.

Founding Basic Member Perks: Join before our first campus opens and receive lifetime recognition, exclusive merch discounts, early access to events, behind-the-scenes updates, and your name proudly displayed on our donor wall. Be part of GGI’s origin story!

Founding Bronze Membership- Legacy Starts Here!
$14.58

Renews monthly

GGI Bronze Membership is $14.58 monthly. Members have the option to submit their member fees monthly or annually.

Founding Bronze Member Perks: Join before our first campus opens and receive lifetime recognition, exclusive merch discounts, early access to events, behind-the-scenes updates, and your name proudly displayed on our donor wall. Be part of GGI’s origin story!

Founding Silver Membership- Legacy Starts Here!
$20.75

Renews monthly

GGI Silver Membership is $20.75 monthly. Members have the option to submit their membership fees monthly or annually,

Founding Silver Member Perks: Join before our first campus opens and receive lifetime recognition, exclusive merch discounts, early access to events, behind-the-scenes updates, and your name proudly displayed on our donor wall. Be part of GGI’s origin story!

Founding Gold Membership $41.25 monthly- Legacy Starts Here!
$41.25

Renews monthly

GGI Gold Membership is $41.25 monthly. Members have an option to submit their membership fees monthly or annually.

Founding Gold Member Perks: Join before our first campus opens and receive lifetime recognition, exclusive merch discounts, early access to events, behind-the-scenes updates, and your name proudly displayed on our donor wall. Be part of GGI’s origin story!

Founding Honorary Membership See Description to learn more.
$5,000

Valid until July 20, 2027

GGI Founding Honorary Membership is when a membership is extended to Sponsors, Donors & Contributors who extend annual support exceeding $5,000 or more - Once your donation, contribution, or sponsorship value is a minimum of $5,000.00, your membership dues are $0 due monthly

Founding Honorary Member Perks: Join before our first campus opens and receive lifetime recognition, exclusive merch discounts, early access to events, behind-the-scenes updates, and your name proudly displayed on our donor wall. Be part of GGI’s origin story!

Add a donation for Giving Gaming Initiative INC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!