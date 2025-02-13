Mountain Stewardship and Outdoor Leadership School (Aurora Lights)
Sales closed
Giving Goats Online Auction for MOUNTAIN SOL
1. FULL YEAR OF FERTILIZER & WEED CONTROL Biafore Landscape
$450
Starting bid
1. FULL YEAR OF FERTILIZER AND WEED CONTROL from Biafore Landscape Development, LLC This is an $1000 value!!!
Nick will be the one completing the services. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Golf Course Industry Management and has been a West Virginia certified applicator for over 20 years.
2. Two hour class with JenOsha
$80
Starting bid
You can bid on this item for a private class, or bring up to three friends! Up to you. Choose the topic of your two hour class: learn to play the banjo, piano, Irish whistle or beginner ukulele, learn to play or sing a particular song, learn how to de-escalate, take a walk and learn basic animal tracking, or learn a few basic herbal remedies keyed to your health (in that case, additional $10 charge for herbs). You pick! Price invaluable =)
3. IHOP with Ms Claire
$35
Starting bid
Enjoy a Saturday or Sunday brunch at IHOP for your child and 3 friends with Ms Claire! *This auction item limited to MLA students and alumni. * This item has a $75 value.
4. Mothman Purse by the Hemlock Hut
$25
Starting bid
Handmade by Katie, this sleek black leather purse has a fuzzy mothman design with deep red eyes made out of real garnets. The purse has a strap that’s the right length for an average-sized woman to use as a crossbody bag, a zipper for keeping your stuff from falling out, and it is made with high quality leather and stitching. It will last a lifetime! Value: $60
5. Macrame bracelet by Hemlock Hut, Katie McCoy
$16
Starting bid
Green and brown macrame vine bracelet, made in the boho style of “micro macrame.” The bracelet is knotted with waxed nylon thread and finished with a square sliding knot so you can adjust the size. Value: $40
8. Misdemeanor Change Robe Graype Color
$36
Starting bid
As kayakers and outdoor enthusiasts, we're used to finding ourselves in compromised and exposed situations, but put-ins, takeouts, beaches, and parking lots shouldn't be one of them. Cover your bits and play it safe with the Misdemeanor Change Robe, a practical tool for any outdoor enthusiast who needs to change clothes. Check out more items from this Mtn SOL family business at https://immersionresearch.com/
Value: $90
6. Kyanite Necklace
$20
Starting bid
Wire wrapped necklace with copper and raw Kyanite crystal. Katie makes lots of other wire wrapped jewelry, which you can check out on her Etsy store: https://thehemlockhut.etsy.com. value $50
7. Balaclava Union Suit (L) Eclipse Grey Immersion Research
$60
Starting bid
The Balaclava Union Suit features a chest entry zipper, circumferential waist relief zipper, and low profile hood, the Balaclava Union Suit is built with versatility and convenience in mind. Made from highly breathable grid fleece, the Balaclava Union Suit will become your go to layering piece for high energy activities of all types. Check out more items from this Mtn SOL family business at https://immersionresearch.com/
Value at $150
9. Gossmer G4 Backpack - (S) Blue
$40
Starting bid
An ultralight, frameless camping/hiking backpack by Gossmer Gear. Padded, reinforced lumbar support. Great for day hikes. Please support this awesome company that donated a pack for every one of our staff! www.gossmergear.com
Value at $100
10. Gossmer Gear Kumo - (M) Red
$40
Starting bid
Tough, frameless pack for day trippers and die-hard minimalists. This is a smaller-volume pack for low-stuff adventures. Maybe you’re doing a day hike and just carrying six or seven of the ten essentials. Or maybe you’re a wilderness warrior whose trail name is “Tent? Who needs a tent?” and thinks nothing of heading out on a backcountry weekend with six energy bars, one pair of socks and a Mylar blanket. Any hiker who wants more of an experience with less luggage will love the Kumo 36. Please support this awesome company that donated a pack for every one of our staff! www.gossmergear.com
Value $100
11. Two 60 min free passes, 2 free slushies
$25
Starting bid
This auction is for two 60-minute jump passes, two free slushies, a gym bag, two rubber bracelets, a water bottle, pen, and fidget spinner! Come jump on Launch Pad's wall-to-wall trampoline park!
Value $60
12. Bear Wood Sign
$8
Starting bid
Display your West Virginia pride with this "Almost Heaven" plaque! One wood-burned decorative sign from Bear Wood company. Valued at $20
13. Lauren's Stitch Witchery Class
$80
Starting bid
Do you think every pair of pants would look better with embroidered flowers? Frustrated by worn out heels in your favorite wool socks? Always wanted to make your own punk rock battle jacket? Fancy learning to sew a garment from a pattern, but not sure how to start?
Whether you're an absolute beginner looking to gain basic repair skills like replacing a button or mending a tear, or you've always wanted to learn how to add embellishments, patches, and embroidery to personalize your clothing and gear, this class is for you! Join Mt SOL teacher Lauren Martin in a fully customizable class to suit your age, skill level, and interests. Price: Invaluable
14. Patty's Art Spot: Tattoo Basket
$60
Starting bid
This auction is for one "Tattoo Basket" from Patty's Artspot. It contains a $50 gift certificate for Patty's Artspot, one black hoodie (S), one red tank top (XXL), and one maroon tank top (L).
Patty's Artspot was born when Craig and Patty wanted to make a family tattoo shop where the customer would be comfortable bringing their kids OR their Gramma in. All the artists are first and foremost ARTISTS. That’s why they chose the moniker “We don’t just make tattoos, we make ART”. Each customer leaves with their own, individual piece of art that they can wear proudly for the rest of their lives.
www.pattysartspot.com
Value: $120
15. Juggling with Benjamin
$20
Starting bid
A full hour JUGGLING LESSON with Benjamin Tower who teaches at Mountain Stewardship and Outdoor Leadership School. “During this hour long lesson the student will be given the opportunity to learn to juggle three balls. Students can choose from clay-motion (a more static and expressive form of juggling) and cascade/continuous juggling (the most commonly known style). There will be additional opportunities to add a fourth ball or move to juggling clubs/pins if the participant picks up the initial skills quickly or already has juggling experience. Value: $50
16. Art Basket from Patty's ArtSpot
$60
Starting bid
This auction is for one Art Basket donated by Patty's Artspot. It contains 1 set of 36 pastels, 1 set of 36 markers, 1 set of 37 watercolors, 1 set of 36 colored pencils, an 8.5" x 11" sketchbook, a journaling story book, a 5.5" x 8.5" watercolor book, two Patty's Artspot sketchpads, and a 17 piece sketching pencil set.
Patty's Artspot was born when Craig and Patty wanted to make a family tattoo shop where the customer would be comfortable bringing their kids OR their Gramma in. All the artists are first and foremost ARTISTS. That’s why they chose the moniker “We don’t just make tattoos, we make art”. Each customer leaves with their own, individual piece of art that they can wear proudly for the rest of their lives. www.pattysartspot.com
Value $150
17. Sacred Totems WV Moon necklace
$20
Starting bid
Pendant shaped like a moon - Made from sodalite and honeycomb calcite. Has a WV carved into that's filled with charcoal. It's 1" across with a 20" long stainless steel chain. Donated by Sacred Totems https://sacredtotems.com/
Value: $40
18. Sacred Totems Mushroom Necklace
$15
Starting bid
Tiny mushroom necklace handcrafted from Utah wonderstone. Around 3/4" high with a 20" faux suede cord. Donated by Sacred Totems
https://sacredtotems.com/
$30
19. Sacred Totems Labradorite and Moonstone Necklace
$45
Starting bid
Labradorite, Moonstone, and labradorite again, with strips of silver inbetween. Entire pendant wrapped in silver with cool etchings into the back. The silver encasing was done by Patty Loy-Colbank of Patty's Art Spot. It measures 1" W x 7/8" L and comes with a 20" stainless steel chain with toggle clasp. $100
Donated by Sacred Totems https://sacredtotems.com/
20. Custom Stained Glass Pet
$65
Starting bid
Katie will turn a photo of your pet into a beautiful stained glass suncatcher! Great one-of-a-kind gift. The solder used is lead-free. It will come with a chain attached for easy hanging. Value $150
21. Stained Glass Hands On Class with friends
$160
Starting bid
This auction item is for a private Mountain SOL class for up to 3 total people! You can pick the date! (Please be advised: we will be working with sharp broken glass, a hot soldering iron, and chemicals, so please don’t bring any children under 14.) The class will be 2-3 hours long, and you will each get to make your own stained glass suncatcher. First you can choose a design and glass colors, and then you will learn how to use all the tools you need to create your stained glass suncatcher. We will be using glass scoring tools, grozing pliers, running pliers, a glass grinder, copper foil, flux, a soldering iron, and patina. We will be creating stained glass using the Tiffany method, and we will use tin solder, which is lead-free and nontoxic. All materials included for you and your friends! Value: $400
22. Jam Basket by Mia
$30
Starting bid
This auction is for five jars of home made preserves: blueberry jam, winterberry jam(strawberries, cranberry, orange, cinnamon, and nutmeg), strawberry syrup, blackberry jelly, and pomegranate jelly. Each jar is labeled with the date they were made and are shelf-stable for about 18 months.
Value: $75
23. Crochet Basket by Mia's Momma
$40
Starting bid
This auction is for a basket of seven hand-crocheted scarves including 5 infinity scarves, one shawl, and one long scarf. This is such a wonderful auction item to share with loved ones as so much love has gone into making them! Value $105
24. The Mental Flex for Female Athletes
$90
Starting bid
Your mental strategy for unmatched strength, self-belief, and winning as an athlete. 8 week self study online program. Hannah is a Strongman and Powerlifting competitor. She is brilliant and inspiring and focuses on lifting up a sisterhood of strong women!
Hannah Jennings is a powerhouse in strength and mindset coaching, dedicated to helping female athletes unlock their full potential. With a Master of Science in Coaching and Sport Education, she combines academic expertise with real-world experience to transform the way women approach training, nutrition, and mental toughness.
As a nationally ranked Strongman competitor, Hannah has earned a spot among the top ten strongest lightweight women in the world. Her journey in competition has deepened her understanding of the critical role nutrition and mindset play in achieving peak performance. She knows firsthand that success isn’t just about physical strength—it’s about mastering the mental game.
Now, as a mindset coach for female athletes, Hannah empowers women to break through mental barriers, build unshakable confidence, and own their strength—inside and out. Whether it’s fueling the body, overcoming self-doubt, or pushing past limits, she helps women develop the mindset needed to win in both sport and life.
Value $300
25. One Month Online Strength Coaching with John Mouser
$75
Starting bid
Build strength from anywhere with online coaching from John Mouser. Exercises progressively increase in weight, forcing your body to adapt and get stronger. Mouser Strength Dynamics delivers raw strength training, backed by two decades of Strongman competition and a degree in Athletic Coaching Education. His approach is direct, effective, and built on real experience. Value: $250
John has generously offered us 5 different ways to train with him to support our school. John trains JenOsha (Senora Jen), her sons Elijah and Rowan, Benjamin, and Lauren. John will help you to achieve whatever strength goals. He is a powerful ally for your health. He is also a guest teacher at Mountain SOL.
26. Eight in-person strength training sessions
$180
Starting bid
Eight in-person strength training sessions with John. "This is a life-changer," says JenOsha. "Consider this option not only for your young athletes, but hey older ladies out there, lifting heavy is really important as we move through menopause. Lifting with John has made a huge difference in my health and ability to work through different injuries. Can't recommend enough!"
John has generously offered us 5 different ways to train with him to support our school. Mouser Strength Dynamics delivers raw strength training, backed by two decades of Strongman competition and a degree in Athletic Coaching Education. His approach is direct, effective, and built on real experience. John trains JenOsha (Senora Jen), her sons Elijah and Rowan, Benjamin, and Lauren. John will help you to achieve whatever strength goals. He is a powerful ally for your health. He is also a guest teacher at Mountain SOL.
Value $600
27. 6 months online strength training with John Mouser
$400
Starting bid
Build strength from anywhere with online coaching from John Mouser. Exercises progressively increase in weight, forcing your body to adapt and get stronger. Mouser Strength Dynamics delivers raw strength training, backed by two decades of Strongman competition and a degree in Athletic Coaching Education. His approach is direct, effective, and built on real experience.
John has generously offered us 5 different ways to train with him to support our school. John trains JenOsha (Senora Jen), her sons Elijah and Rowan, Benjamin, and Lauren. John will help you to achieve whatever strength goals. He is a powerful ally for your health. He is also a guest teacher at Mountain SOL.
Value $1500
28. Learn to Curl with Mr Jeff Ryan
$40
Starting bid
Learn the winter sport of curling with Mr. Ryan and the Morgantown Curling Club! This auction is good for two people for two 'learn to curl' lessons. Value $100
29. Create your own stamp kit
$12
Starting bid
Create your own stamps with this do it yourself kit! Donated by Morgantown Art Party. Value $25
30. Five Passes for one round of golf, each
$25
Starting bid
Play a round of minigolf with your favorite West Virginia cryptids at Cryptid Mountain Mini Golf! This auction is for 5 passes for 1 round of golf, each. Take your friends or play several rounds on your own! Donated by Cryptid Mountain Mini Golf. value $60
31. One 3-hour Professionally Run Tabletop Role-Playing Game
$100
Starting bid
Gather your friends, grab your torches, and prepare yourselves to dive into the SHADOWDARK! Learn how to play this multiple-Ennie-Award-winning tabletop roleplaying game with veteran Dungeon Master, Mr. Jason!
This auction is for a single 3-hour-long gaming session for up to four participants! Donated by Level Up WV LLC. Value $300
32. Bath and body supplies from Buff City Soap
$12
Starting bid
This item is for various bath and body supplies donated by Buff City Soap, including one bar of their wonderful soap, a small bottle of shower oil, one bath bomb, and a shower scrubber.
Narcissist Mini Shower Oil made with a vitamin & omega-3 rich plant based oil blend. All the same handmade goodness, just in a smaller size! Our Mini Shower Oil is perfect for carrying on the go, giving as a wonderfully smelling gift, or trying something new. Bonus—it's TSA approved. Frustrated by commercial soaps’ harsh chemicals, detergents, and animal fats, we set out to create a better way! Buff City Soap — delightfully scented plant based soaps, handmade daily, in each of our local Soap Makeries.
We're on a mission to create handmade products that are free of harsh ingredients and full of nourishing plant based goodness. Value $30
33. Cryptid Merch from the Thrifty Mountaineer
$35
Starting bid
This item is for various items donated by Thrifty Mountaineer, including a $25 dollar gift card, mothman stuffed animal, grow your own bigfoot, and bigfoot tic-tac- toe.
Play a game of Bigfoot Tic-Tac-Toe with your grow your own Bigfoot Buddy and the softest Mothman Plushie Pal, ever! Also, enjoy a 25 dollar gift card to the Thrifty Mountaineer for more Cryptid and thrifted items! Value $75
34. Gift basket from Imagine More Love Art Collective
$20
Starting bid
Enjoy this basket including two scarves, two prints, and a hat!
Warm up with this handmade hat and scarf set from the Imagine More Love Art Collective all while enjoying a funky fresh cat print and beauftiul mountain landscape print!
Donated by the Imagine More Love Art Collective.
Value: $50
35. Adventure Kit by Ms Taylor
$20
Starting bid
"Choose Your Adventure" Basket - Journey into the great outdoors with this starter's guide to exploring our own wild and wonderful backyards and state! Equipped with a basic First Aid Kit in a waterproof case, a water bottle, bugspray, tick remover tool, handmade card, stickers (including a few Pokemon), handmade art piece, and beanies, all inside a stylish fanny pack! value: $60
36. 3 Month Membership to Renzo Gracie Jiu Jutsu
$75
Starting bid
A 3 month membership to Renzo Gracie Morgantown - Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Self Defense (good for either kid or adult). Renzo Gracie Morgantown is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu academy whose goal is to provide students with an environment to learn and experience the art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a grappling-based martial art whose central theme is the skill of controlling a resisting opponent in ways that force him to submit. Due to the fact that control is generally easier on the ground than in a standing position, much of the technique of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) is centered around the skill of taking an opponent down to the ground and wrestling for dominant control positions from where the opponent can be rendered harmless. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is truly the physics of the fight game.
This is a great place to get started in learning Jiu-Jitsu or perfecting your skills. Take a look a their experienced staff and what they have to offer at https://renzograciemorgantown.com/
This item has a value exceeding $300.
37. Learn to arm wrestle with John Mouser!
$90
Starting bid
Learn how to arm wrestle with John Mouser! This is a great way to build strength in your shoulders and arms as well as a lot of fun.
John has generously offered us 5 different ways to train with him to support our school. John trains JenOsha (Senora Jen), her sons Elijah and Rowan, Benjamin, and Lauren. John will help you to achieve whatever strength goals. He is a powerful ally for your health. He is also a guest teacher at Mountain SOL.
Value $300
38. 3 months online strength training
$200
Starting bid
Build strength from anywhere with online coaching from John Mouser. Exercises progressively increase in weight, forcing your body to adapt and get stronger.
John has generously offered us 5 different ways to train with him to support our school. John trains JenOsha (Senora Jen), her sons Elijah and Rowan, Benjamin, and Lauren. John will help you to achieve whatever strength goals. He is a powerful ally for your health. He is also a guest teacher at Mountain SOL.
Value $750
39. One week of summer day camp at MLA
$75
Starting bid
A certificate to one week of the wildly popular summer camp at MLA, our mother school! MLA summer camp often sells out so this is a very special item. Campers also get weekly Mountain SOL classes. Learn more at www.learningacademy.org. Value $185
40. Deer Steak Dave's venison
$75
Starting bid
David Bennett coming in with another favorite donation..."Deer Steak Dave's" venison package! 10 pounds of ground venison burger!!!***and if bidding gets really good, there might be an additional package thrown in.
*disclaimer*
You are bidding on the processing fees of this meat, the meat is a donation. Venison is illegal to sell or buy. No shipping available for this item. You must be able to pick it up in Morgantown area.
This has a priceless value.
41. Angelozzi wine pack
$50
Starting bid
This auction includes 6 bottles of homemade wine from Three Generations of Angelozzi, a bottle of lemoncello, and a new soft wine cooler/carrier.
42. 12 x 18 Canvas print of a MountainBurst photograph
$50
Starting bid
Up for auction, our TWO highest bidders will each get a 12x18 canvas print of your choice from MountainBurst. Check out his beautiful pictures at:
https://mountainburst.smugmug.com/...
There are a lot of extremely awesome photographs to choose from. Thanks to Boyce McCoy for his support of the event each year!!!
43. Friends of Cheat Festival Basket!
$80
Starting bid
This gift basket from the Friends of Cheat consists of 2 weekend passes to the 2025 Cheatfest Festival, 2 small 2024 Fest t-shirts, two 2024 Klean Kanteens, and two Hellbenderzilla stickers. Value $200
44. Two 3D printed dragons from Wizard3D
$30
Starting bid
Two different 3D printed Dragons donated by Wizard3D. Both dragons are movable playable figurines and are really neat toys that are definitely cool to look at. More of Wizard3D creations can be found on their Facebook page, check them out! Value $60
45. Print and Poem from Eddie Spaghetti
$30
Starting bid
A print by Eddie Spaghetti including a poem by Talia! Print Size is 18x14 paper 22.5x18 Tsuga Canadensis
My arms stretched out to grace you with shade. I've touched your grandmothers and their grandfathers with my beauty. Can you hear a single bird sing her lonely song? Can you here a tree crying a legacy dying? Solitude, deep breaths, with a heavy heart transforming the illusion of helplessness to hope. And ask, "Is it ok to let our ancestors fade away?" Will you be the voice for the majestic Tsuga Canadensis "Eastern Hemlock"
Poem by Talia
Value $75
Art by Eddie
46. Wild Indigo Wares by Samantha McCreery
$22.50
Starting bid
Two sliver mini pocket knife necklaces from Wild Indigo Wares by Samantha McCreery. On one necklace, the stone is malachite and on the other is sodalite. Wild Indigo Wares creates jewelry inspired by the flora & fauna of Appalachia. Check out more of Sam's work at www.wildindigowares.com
47. One CD from The Shoats and One CD from Aurora Lights
$4
Starting bid
Two CD's, one from The Shoats, an Alt-Folk group who make music rooted in, and informed by their Appalachian home. West Virginia native Mary Linscheid, brothers Gus and Huck Tritsch of Millheim, PA, and Alex Heflin of Morgantown, WV, set an alt-folk soundtrack to the strange late-stage capitalist Appalachia they grew up in. Calling on their collective backgrounds in folk songs, honky tonk, and the Appalachian high-lonesome sound, the Shoats reimagine the songs and sounds of their home through haunting original material and well-loved covers. The Shoats won the Appalachian String Band Music Festival’s Neo-Traditional Band Competition in 2023, just a few months after the band’s formation. Yell In The Shoats has 11 titles.
One CD, Still Moving Mountains, The Journey Home by JenOsha and Aurora Lights including 18 tracks. This album was created for direct grants and other educational resources and charitable purposes consistent with its missions to raise awareness about the environmental and social consequence's of mountaintop removal coal mining.
48. Wild Indigo Wares by Samantha McCreery
$22.50
Starting bid
Two sliver mini pocket knife necklaces from Wild Indigo Wares by Samantha McCreery. On one necklace, the stone is malachite and on the other is sodalite. Wild Indigo Wares creates jewelry inspired by the flora & fauna of Appalachia. Check out more of Sam's work at www.wildindigowares.com
49. Bear Grylls Book Set
$25
Starting bid
This auction was donated by PaperPie brand partner and Mountain SOL parent Elisha Nestor. Eight outdoor skills books including "Dangers and Emergencies", "Shelter Building", "Campfire Cooking", "Hiking Adventures", "Going Camping", "Dangerous Animals", "Epic Climbs", and "Survival Camp"! Value: $64
50. One Grip6 belt and pair of smart wool socks
$30
Starting bid
One adult grey GRIP6 belt with black belt buckle AND a pair of smart wool socks.
Check em out at https://grip6.com/
Grip 6 sponsors a couple handfuls of professional disc golfers on tour and makes some really cool low profile disc golf belts as well as many other styles. Very cool of them to donate to our event!
51. One Grip6 belt and pair of smart wool socks
$30
Starting bid
One adult black GRIP6 belt with silver belt buckle AND a pair of smart wool socks.
Check em out at https://grip6.com/
Grip 6 sponsors a couple handfuls of professional disc golfers on tour and makes some really cool low profile disc golf belts as well as many other styles. Very cool of them to donate to our event!
