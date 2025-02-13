Giving Goats Online Auction for MOUNTAIN SOL

A 3 month membership to Renzo Gracie Morgantown - Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Self Defense (good for either kid or adult). Renzo Gracie Morgantown is a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu academy whose goal is to provide students with an environment to learn and experience the art of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a grappling-based martial art whose central theme is the skill of controlling a resisting opponent in ways that force him to submit. Due to the fact that control is generally easier on the ground than in a standing position, much of the technique of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) is centered around the skill of taking an opponent down to the ground and wrestling for dominant control positions from where the opponent can be rendered harmless. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is truly the physics of the fight game. This is a great place to get started in learning Jiu-Jitsu or perfecting your skills. Take a look a their experienced staff and what they have to offer at https://renzograciemorgantown.com/ This item has a value exceeding $300.

