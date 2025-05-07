Giving Page | The Lone Star Gala

Take home a one-of-a-kind centerpiece from The Lone Star Gala and make a lasting impact. Each handcrafted piece supports one full week of shelter for an individual in need. Choose one from two beautiful designs: – A custom wood crate with a classic cowboy hat centerpiece – A handmade solid wood boot vase Your purchase not only adds a unique keepsake to your home—it provides hope, comfort, and safety to someone in our community.

