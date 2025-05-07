Giving Page | The Lone Star Gala

Own your very own piece of Salvation Army tradition - The Salvation Army bell - and make plans now to put it to work this coming Christmas season!
Table Centerpiece
$40
Take home a one-of-a-kind centerpiece from The Lone Star Gala and make a lasting impact. Each handcrafted piece supports one full week of shelter for an individual in need.
Choose one from two beautiful designs:
– A custom wood crate with a classic cowboy hat centerpiece
– A handmade solid wood boot vase
Your purchase not only adds a unique keepsake to your home—it provides hope, comfort, and safety to someone in our community.
Food Box Sponsorship
$50
Your generous donation of $50 will help The Salvation Army provide five families a food box with one-week worth of groceries.
Shelter Sponsorship - One Week
$100
Your generous donation of $100 will help The Salvation Army provide one week of shelter for an individual experiencing homelessness.
Music Camp Sponsorship
$250
Your generous donation of $250 will help provide a scholarship for one week of The Salvation Army's summer Music Conservatory program.
Nourish Our Neighbors - One Week
$500
Your generous donation of $500 will help The Salvation Army provide hot meals to families and individuals every day for a week in our dining room.
Family Room Sponsorship - One Year
$1,000
Your generous donation of $1000 will secure a one-year naming sponsorship of a family room at The Salvation Army shelter. The room, providing a comfortable and safe place for families experiencing barriers to sustainable housing, will named in honor of your family/business for one year.
Emergency Disaster Service Sponsorship
$2,500
Your generous donation of $2500 will support a one-week deployment of The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster mobile kitchen during disaster response. Our mobile kitchen can serve 1,500 melas per day to disaster survivors.
Long-Term Care Sponsorship
$5,000
Your generous donation of $5000 will help The Salvation Army provide wrap around services for a family for more than three months, including shelter, meals and ongoing case management.
Handmade Cowboy Boot Wood Centerpiece
$50
Handmade wooden boot centerpiece with custom Salvation Army hand painted shield.
Custom Centerpiece Ottoman Tray
$50
Custom handmade ottoman trays used a centerpiece during the gala.
Handmade Create and Cowboy Hat
$50
Handmade custom create and decorated cowboy hat used as centerpieces during the 2025 gala.
