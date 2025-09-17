Giving Tree Books Holiday Auction🎄

Hosted by

"Cozy Night In" Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

$75 value! Beautiful gift basket ready to gift! Includes 3 books, blanket, snacks, wine, wine glass, 2 bottles of Baileys & Be Kind coffee mug! Donated by a friend.

The Great Escape Room - 2 tickets
$50

Starting bid

$70 value! Ready for a challenge? Give the gift of a thrilling, fully immersive escape room game in Grand Rapids, MI. Located at 233 Fulton St. E. Includes a voucher for 2 tickets! Expires 11/30/2026. Donated by The Great Escape Room.

Taylor Swift TLOAS Orange Deluxe Boxed Set
$25

Starting bid

Taylor Swift Limited Release "The Life of a Showgirl" NEW, unopened, shrink-wrapped deluxe boxed set including CD, jewelry & photo cards! Donated by a TS fan.

Taylor Swift TLOAS Red Deluxe Boxed Set
$25

Starting bid

Taylor Swift Limited Release "The Life of a Showgirl" NEW, unopened, shrink-wrapped deluxe boxed set including CD, jewelry & photo cards! Donated by a TS fan.

Taylor Swift TLOAS Purple Deluxe Boxed Set
$25

Starting bid

Taylor Swift Limited Release "The Life of a Showgirl" NEW, unopened, shrink-wrapped deluxe boxed set including CD, jewelry & photo cards! Donated by a TS fan.

Taylor Swift TLOAS Silver Deluxe Boxed Set
$25

Starting bid

Taylor Swift Limited Release "The Life of a Showgirl" NEW, unopened, shrink-wrapped deluxe boxed set including CD, jewelry & photo cards! Donated by a TS fan.

Beautiful Handmade Quilt
$175

Starting bid

$350 value! Beautiful handmade quilt. Pattern is Be My Neighbor by Moda. Some of the fabric used in this quilt was purchased in Amsterdam by the family member who made and donated it! Size is 68 x 59.

Beautiful Handmade Quilt
$250

Starting bid

$500 value! Beautiful handmade quilt. Pattern is Michigan by Laundry Basket Quilts. Lots of time and intricate details went into this! Made and donated by a family member! Size is 67 x 67.

Olive Garden Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$25 value! Olive Garden Gift Card. Donated by Olive Garden on Alpine.

Olive Garden Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

$25 value! Olive Garden Gift Card. Donated by Olive Garden on Alpine.

Mr. Burger Gift Certificates
$20

Starting bid

$20 value! Mr. Burger Gift Certificates. Donated by Mr. Burger on Northland Dr.

Taylor Swift Cardigan M/L Box Set w/CD
$75

Starting bid

Taylor Swift Limited Release "The Life of a Showgirl" NEW, unopened, shrink-wrapped boxed set including Cardigan sweater size M/L and CD! Donated by a TS fan.

Taylor Swift TLOAS Orange Glitter Vinyl
$25

Starting bid

Taylor Swift "The Life of a Showgirl" NEW, unopened, shrink-wrapped vinyl record! Donated by a TS fan.

Surprise Your Favorite Classroom & Teacher!
$100

Starting bid

$300 value! The winning bidder of this item will get to choose an elementary school teacher and classroom in the West Michigan area to surprise with an author visit during March 2026 for National Reading Month! Every student will receive a copy of one of our books to bring home and the teacher will receive a copy for their classroom library! What a fun, unique gift for the teacher or child in your life!

Surprise Your Favorite Classroom & Teacher!
$100

Starting bid

$300 value! The winning bidder of this item will get to choose an elementary school teacher and classroom in the West Michigan area to surprise with an author visit during March 2026 for National Reading Month! Every student will receive a copy of one of our books to bring home and the teacher will receive a copy for their classroom library! What a fun, unique gift for the teacher or child in your life!

Donate to Giving Tree Books
$25

Starting bid

Make a donation to Giving Tree Books to support our March 2026 Reading Month efforts!

Donate to Giving Tree Books
$50

Starting bid

Make a donation to Giving Tree Books to support our March 2026 Reading Month efforts!

Donate to Giving Tree Books
$100

Starting bid

Make a donation to Giving Tree Books to support our March 2026 Reading Month efforts!

Donate to Giving Tree Books
$250

Starting bid

Make a donation to Giving Tree Books to support our March 2026 Reading Month efforts!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!