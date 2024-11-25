Giving Tuesday, 2024

For $20,000 You can help bring healing to 10 participants on a 5 day 4 night Ketamine retreat. This covers the entire cost of one retreat for 10 participants.
Sponsor 1/2 of the cost of a full retreat for 10 participant
$10,000
For $10,000 you can sponsor 1/2 of the cost of a retreat for 10 participants
Sponsor lodging
$5,000
A $5000 donation will pay for the entire cost to lodge participants and staff for a retreat.
Sponsor nutritious organic food
$3,000
A $3000 donation will sponsor the full cost of food for one retreat. We believe in the importance of mind and body healing. All the food is organic, vegetarian, and of the highest nutritional quality
Sponsor one participant
$2,500
A $2500 donation will sponsor one participant to come on a retreat for healing.
Sponsor the Van Rental and gas.
$1,200
A $1200 donation will sponsor the rental of the van and gas to fill the tank that takes participants back and forth from the airport to the retreat center.
Sponsor the Participant T shirts
$700
A $700 Donation will sponsor the group T shirts for a retreat and have the option to have your business logo on the back as a sponsor.
Reach out for more information about having your logo on the shirt.
Ketamine Matresses
$500
A $500 donation will allow you to sponsor the Ketamine mattresses where the important work of healing is done.
Journals for healing
$300
A $300 donation will allow you to sponsor the retreat journals where participants take notes during the retreat therapeutic sessions.
Gift Bags
$200
A $200 donation will allow you to sponsor the gift bags for retreat participants and staff.
Art Supplies
$100
A $100 donation will sponsor art supplies for the art therapy done on the retreat.
Water Bottles
$50
A $50 donation will help sponsor reusable water bottles for retreat participants.
Contribution
$36
A $36 donation will help go towards the overall costs.
