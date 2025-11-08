Giving Tuesday 2025

Classroom set of books
$100

With this donation, you can provide a classroom set of books that address trauma and/or social and emotional health.

Children's book
$15

Kids books are a vital tool that provide language to navigate hard situations.

Parenting book
$25

Help us share on of our favorite parenting resources to encourage, support or equip the caregivers.

Kids book bundle
$75

We LOVE sending family care packages that includes a book for each member based on age and need. Your gift of $75 will cover this cost.

Media mail cost
$10

Since Fostering Grace serves many communities, USPS helps to get books delivered. This donation will help send love by snail mail!

