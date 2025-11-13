Giving Tuesday 2025 Wish List

Create Your Own Comic Workshop item
Create Your Own Comic Workshop
$200

Led by Brooklyn native, Adam Suerte, of Urban Folk Art

Help Fund a Family Gathering item
Help Fund a Family Gathering
$100

Donations made here will go toward our monthly Family Gatherings.

1 hour Ceramic Workshop with The Craft Salon item
1 hour Ceramic Workshop with The Craft Salon
$50

Your donations will help fund a ceramics session for EKC kids and families led by The Craft Salon Studio.

10 Pieces Children Drawing Roll item
10 Pieces Children Drawing Roll
$10
Crayola Dough (set of 24) item
Crayola Dough (set of 24)
$30
Pre-Cut Clear Plastic Disposable Tablecloth item
Pre-Cut Clear Plastic Disposable Tablecloth
$20
Easel Paper Roll item
Easel Paper Roll
$23
Noise Reduction Earmuffs from National Autism Resources item
Noise Reduction Earmuffs from National Autism Resources
$30

Help kids with autism and sensory issues manage sound challenges with our noise reduction earmuffs. The earmuffs feature a discreet, low-profile design that makes them a great choice for school. They can be used to help manage stress and anxiety when sound-sensitive kids enter loud environments.

Large Loop Scissors item
Large Loop Scissors
$13

These easy-squeeze scissors help children, toddlers, elderly adults, or those with low coordination or hand strength cut safely and easily.

Mini Loop Scissors item
Mini Loop Scissors
$13

These easy-squeeze scissors help children, toddlers, elderly adults, or those with low coordination or hand strength cut safely and easily.

Sponsor a Kid for Music & Movement item
Sponsor a Kid for Music & Movement
$240

English and Mandarin offered.

Music and Movement is a joyful and expressive program where kids can explore music, theater, and creativity all in one place. In a supportive and inclusive environment, participants will sing favorite songs and kid-friendly musical theater repertoire while also discovering how to tell stories through rhythm, sound, and movement. Through playful activities, children will create characters, act out stories, and bring songs to life on stage. This program celebrates the unique voices and imaginations of every participant, encouraging confidence, self-expression, and connection through the magic of music and performance.

Sponsor a Kid for a Kitchen Program item
Sponsor a Kid for a Kitchen Program
$240

English and Mandarin offered.

In this program, young chefs will embark on a delicious journey of culinary exploration. Through hands-on experiences, participants will delve into the art of baking, learning food-making techniques, and embracing essential kitchen safety practices. This isn't just about cooking—it's about fostering creativity, building friendships, and gaining an understanding of the culinary world. Join us and watch as your child discovers the joy of culinary expression and connection.

Sponsor a Kid for Rock Band item
Sponsor a Kid for Rock Band
$420

English and Spanish offered.

Rock Band explores many aspects of pop and rock music, as well as any type of musical sounds. Kids and families meet weekly to play music together using different instruments including guitar, bass, keyboard, drums and voice.

This club is intended for kids who are interested in playing on stage with other kids, and are skilled at playing an instrument.


Rock Band includes opportunities for group/individual songwriting, get-to-know you music games and improv games, discussing lyrics to our favorite songs, and analyzing rhythms, melodies and song forms.

LED Tracing Board item
LED Tracing Board
$25
Button Maker Kit item
Button Maker Kit
$490
Self-Adhesive Magnet Set item
Self-Adhesive Magnet Set
$30
Guided Seasonal Experience at Queens Botanical Garden item
Guided Seasonal Experience at Queens Botanical Garden
$425

For up to 30 participants.


Group Event at the NY Transit Museum item
Group Event at the NY Transit Museum
$75
Sensory Sensitive Group Experience at the NYSCI item
Sensory Sensitive Group Experience at the NYSCI
$100

Help fund a sensory experience for our kids at the New York Hall of Science (NYSCI).


Opportunities here: https://nysci.org/neurodiverse-programming

Manga Drawing Kits item
Manga Drawing Kits
$15
Alcohol Markers item
Alcohol Markers
$75
Glitter Markers item
Glitter Markers
$20
Slime Kit item
Slime Kit
$15
Ice Maker item
Ice Maker
$200
Playstation 4 item
Playstation 4
$150

Help us bring an in-person Gaming Crew program to life!

Xbox item
Xbox
$200

To help us bring an in-person Gaming Crew program to life! Used or gently used consoles

Fidget Spinners (pack of 6) item
Fidget Spinners (pack of 6)
$6

Some kids enjoy the easy spinning action that keeps their hands busy spinning and twisting.  High quality ball bearings provide hours of spinning entertainment!

Pop-its (set of 4) item
Pop-its (set of 4)
$15

Whether in classrooms or at home, these fidget mats offer endless popping fun and relaxation. Perfect for all ages!

Soft Plushies and Weighted Stuffed Animals item
Soft Plushies and Weighted Stuffed Animals
$15
Wobble Cushions (3 pcs) item
Wobble Cushions (3 pcs)
$30
Weighted Blankets item
Weighted Blankets
$100
Help Us Build Our Library! item
Help Us Build Our Library!
$100

Your donations will go toward books for EKC kids.


Titles we're looking to include:
-Sharing the Dream by Shelia P. Moses

-Let the Children March by Monica Clark-Robinson

-Anjali Can by Sheetal Sheth

-Stay Angry, Little Girl by Madeleine L'Engle

-A Voice Like Yours by Frank Murphy

-The Artivist by Nikkolas Smith

-The Wild Ones by Megan Lacera

-Pink: A Women's March Story by Virginia Zimmerman

-Mamie Takes a Stand by Marie Chan

-The Youngest Marcher by Cynthia Levinson

and more!

Nintendo Switch item
Nintendo Switch
$250

We'll purchase any model according to donations received.

Sensory Kit Items item
Sensory Kit Items
$100
Sponsor a Kid for Gaming Crew item
Sponsor a Kid for Gaming Crew
$110

English and Spanish offered.

Virtual Gaming Crew is an online get-together designed to let neurodiverse young people explore new worlds, unleash their creativity, and forge bonds through the power of video games.

This club is intended for young people who would like to learn and play in a non-competitive and competitive, exploratory environment. Participants will primarily play games like Roblox, Minecraft, and Nintendo games, Fortnite, and many more!

EKC Ice Skating Experience at Lefrak Center item
EKC Ice Skating Experience at Lefrak Center
$2,000

If you do not wish to purchase the entire item, please consider donating toward the experience!

