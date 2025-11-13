Giving Tuesday 2025 Wish List

Led by Brooklyn native, Adam Suerte, of Urban Folk Art
Donations made here will go toward our monthly Family Gatherings.
Your donations will help fund a ceramics session for EKC kids and families led by The Craft Salon Studio.
Help kids with autism and sensory issues manage sound challenges with our noise reduction earmuffs. The earmuffs feature a discreet, low-profile design that makes them a great choice for school. They can be used to help manage stress and anxiety when sound-sensitive kids enter loud environments.
These easy-squeeze scissors help children, toddlers, elderly adults, or those with low coordination or hand strength cut safely and easily.
English and Mandarin offered.
Music and Movement is a joyful and expressive program where kids can explore music, theater, and creativity all in one place. In a supportive and inclusive environment, participants will sing favorite songs and kid-friendly musical theater repertoire while also discovering how to tell stories through rhythm, sound, and movement. Through playful activities, children will create characters, act out stories, and bring songs to life on stage. This program celebrates the unique voices and imaginations of every participant, encouraging confidence, self-expression, and connection through the magic of music and performance.
English and Mandarin offered.
In this program, young chefs will embark on a delicious journey of culinary exploration. Through hands-on experiences, participants will delve into the art of baking, learning food-making techniques, and embracing essential kitchen safety practices. This isn't just about cooking—it's about fostering creativity, building friendships, and gaining an understanding of the culinary world. Join us and watch as your child discovers the joy of culinary expression and connection.
English and Spanish offered.
Rock Band explores many aspects of pop and rock music, as well as any type of musical sounds. Kids and families meet weekly to play music together using different instruments including guitar, bass, keyboard, drums and voice.
This club is intended for kids who are interested in playing on stage with other kids, and are skilled at playing an instrument.
Rock Band includes opportunities for group/individual songwriting, get-to-know you music games and improv games, discussing lyrics to our favorite songs, and analyzing rhythms, melodies and song forms.
For up to 30 participants.
Help fund a sensory experience for our kids at the New York Hall of Science (NYSCI).
Opportunities here: https://nysci.org/neurodiverse-programming
Help us bring an in-person Gaming Crew program to life!
To help us bring an in-person Gaming Crew program to life! Used or gently used consoles
Some kids enjoy the easy spinning action that keeps their hands busy spinning and twisting. High quality ball bearings provide hours of spinning entertainment!
Whether in classrooms or at home, these fidget mats offer endless popping fun and relaxation. Perfect for all ages!
Your donations will go toward books for EKC kids.
Titles we're looking to include:
-Sharing the Dream by Shelia P. Moses
-Let the Children March by Monica Clark-Robinson
-Anjali Can by Sheetal Sheth
-Stay Angry, Little Girl by Madeleine L'Engle
-A Voice Like Yours by Frank Murphy
-The Artivist by Nikkolas Smith
-The Wild Ones by Megan Lacera
-Pink: A Women's March Story by Virginia Zimmerman
-Mamie Takes a Stand by Marie Chan
-The Youngest Marcher by Cynthia Levinson
and more!
We'll purchase any model according to donations received.
English and Spanish offered.
Virtual Gaming Crew is an online get-together designed to let neurodiverse young people explore new worlds, unleash their creativity, and forge bonds through the power of video games.
This club is intended for young people who would like to learn and play in a non-competitive and competitive, exploratory environment. Participants will primarily play games like Roblox, Minecraft, and Nintendo games, Fortnite, and many more!
If you do not wish to purchase the entire item, please consider donating toward the experience!
