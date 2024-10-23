Giving Tuesday Auction

Our friends at Nutrishop Temecula donated a gift basket full everything you need to get started on the new you for 2025.
2 lb. Isoflex: 100% Pure Whey Protein Isolate Powder
1 Case of Allmax Hexapro Protein Bars
1 Legendary Protein Pastry
and more...
Camo bucket hat
Workout towel
Protein Shaker Cup
Water Bottle
Vitamin Box
Chirp Wheel XR 3P Foam Roller Set
$90
Starting bid
10” Acupressure, 6” Knot-Kneading Thumb, and 4” Neck & Headache Tension Relief | Foam Roller for Back and Neck Pain and for Physical Therapy and Exercise | Mint
L.A. Dodgers Bobblehead Bundle
$225
Starting bid
Shohei Ohtani & Decoy Dog Bobblehead L.A. Dodgers SGA 8/28/24 and Yoshinobu Yamamoto Bobblehead 2024 L.A. Dodgers SGA 6/13/24 Both new in box.
Shohei Ohtani & Decoy Dog Bobblehead L.A. Dodgers SGA 8/28/24 and Yoshinobu Yamamoto Bobblehead 2024 L.A. Dodgers SGA 6/13/24 Both new in box.
