Giving Tuesday Auction

Nutrishop Protein Pack Gift Basket item
Nutrishop Protein Pack Gift Basket
$85

Starting bid

Our friends at Nutrishop Temecula donated a gift basket full everything you need to get started on the new you for 2025. 2 lb. Isoflex: 100% Pure Whey Protein Isolate Powder 1 Case of Allmax Hexapro Protein Bars 1 Legendary Protein Pastry and more... Camo bucket hat Workout towel Protein Shaker Cup Water Bottle Vitamin Box
Chirp Wheel XR 3P Foam Roller Set
$90

Starting bid

10” Acupressure, 6” Knot-Kneading Thumb, and 4” Neck & Headache Tension Relief | Foam Roller for Back and Neck Pain and for Physical Therapy and Exercise | Mint
L.A. Dodgers Bobblehead Bundle
$225

Starting bid

Shohei Ohtani & Decoy Dog Bobblehead L.A. Dodgers SGA 8/28/24 and Yoshinobu Yamamoto Bobblehead 2024 L.A. Dodgers SGA 6/13/24 Both new in box.

