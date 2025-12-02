Hosted by

Lauren Marie Levert Foundation To Cure Schizophrenia Inc

About this event

Giving Tuesday Auction

Milwaukee Brewers - 2 Tickets
$50

Starting bid

2 Club level Tickets for a Milwaukee Brewers game in 2026!

Kendra Scott Earring & Necklace combo
$100

Starting bid

Green Bay Packers 2025 autographed football
$100

Starting bid

#GreenBayPackersGiveBack

Chicago Bears
$50

Starting bid

2025 Limited-Edition Laser Autograph Photo 8x11

Noah's Ark Waterpark
$25

Starting bid

2 tickets for the 2026 season at Noah's Ark Waterpark

Great Wolf Lodge Family Suite 1 night
$125

Starting bid

Includes a one night stay for up to 6 guests in a family suite.

Barkbox
$20

Starting bid

Treat your pup for the holidays! One month certificate for the Classic Barkbox or the Super Chewer box.

First Ascent Guided Climb
$115

Starting bid

Certificate for a small group (up to 6) guided climb. Includes 1 hour with expert and all climbing gear needed.

