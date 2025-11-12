Empowering You Everywhere

About this raffle

Giving Tuesday Early Bird Self-Care Bonus Raffle

One ticket (Women's basket)
$15

Pamper with purpose! Ladies, be empowered with this basket containing over $1,000 of self-care services & more including:


  • FREE mobile hair service
  • FREE mobile soft glam make-up service
  • $100 gift certificate towards mani/ pedi or lashes
  • $100 gift certificate towards a head spa day
  • 4 FREE laser hair removal sessions
  • FREE Brazilian
  • FREE tanning session
  • FREE eyebrow threading x2
  • (5) Pilates sessions
  • (1) SweatHouz pass including guest
  • $25 off $75 Victoria's secret discount
Two Tickets (Women)
$20

Take advantage of our 2 for $20

One Ticket (Men's Basket)
$15

Men need self-care and love too! Enter for a chance at a basket of services with men in mind including: (total value over $800)


  • FREE men's hair cut
  • FREE car wash membership
  • (4) FREE Body Stretch sessions
  • FREE 1 hr massage
  • (4) Sweat Houz passes including a guest
  • Essential Vitamin IV therapy
  • $15 gift certificate towards herbal life products at Nutri-Corner
  • $50 Gators Dockside gift card
  • 2 tickets to a Ritz Theater showing
  • Wawa freebies
Two tickets (Men)
$20

Take advantage of our 2 for $20

Mix and Match (Women + Men)
$20

One entry for yourself and one for that special someone! A chance at self-care services for everyone.



