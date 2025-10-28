2025 Giving Tuesday Holiday Happy Hour & Toy Drive

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy wine, mini charcuterie cups from Dunning’s Market, raffle baskets, and inspiring stories from our youth and alumni.
You have the option to make a $20 donation or bring a new, unwrapped toy to support our Adopt-A-Family program and help spread holiday cheer to local families. If you would like to contribute more, you can add an additional donation in the section below. Every contribution helps us get closer to our Giving Tuesday goal of $5,000 to empower youth through our Discover U program. Thank you for your generosity!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!