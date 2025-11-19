Giving Tuesday Raffle

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1 Ticket = $5
$186 Value — Scrub Top, Scrub Bottoms & Jacket
*The more tickets you purchase, the greater your chances of winning!
1 Ticket = $5
$119.85 Value — The Everyday Tote Bag, Belt Bag, & Dad Hat
*The more tickets you purchase, the greater your chances of winning!
1 Ticket = $5
$115 Value — Hypoallergenic and waterproof Jasmine Necklace & Jasmine Bracelet
*The more tickets you purchase, the greater your chances of winning!
1 Ticket = $5
$89.50 Value — 4-Pck Game Changer Lift & Shape Bra, No-Show Reusable Nipple Covers, 3in Wide Shape Tape Breast Tape
*The more tickets you purchase, the greater your chances of winning!
1 Ticket = $5
$50 Value — Winter Wonderland Bath Bomb Trio & Coastal Christmas Candle
*The more tickets you purchase, the greater your chances of winning!
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