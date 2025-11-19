Operation Happy Nurse

Hosted by

Operation Happy Nurse

About this event

Giving Tuesday Raffle

Dolan Scrub Set + Jacket item
Dolan Scrub Set + Jacket
$5

1 Ticket = $5

$186 Value — Scrub Top, Scrub Bottoms & Jacket

*The more tickets you purchase, the greater your chances of winning!

Fabletics Everday Tote Bag, Belt Bag, & Dad Hat item
Fabletics Everday Tote Bag, Belt Bag, & Dad Hat
$5

1 Ticket = $5

$119.85 Value — The Everyday Tote Bag, Belt Bag, & Dad Hat

*The more tickets you purchase, the greater your chances of winning!

Tini Lux Jasmine Necklace & Bracelet item
Tini Lux Jasmine Necklace & Bracelet
$5

1 Ticket = $5

$115 Value — Hypoallergenic and waterproof Jasmine Necklace & Jasmine Bracelet

*The more tickets you purchase, the greater your chances of winning!

LoveNood Pro Stylist Kit (3 Winners) item
LoveNood Pro Stylist Kit (3 Winners)
$5

1 Ticket = $5

$89.50 Value — 4-Pck Game Changer Lift & Shape Bra, No-Show Reusable Nipple Covers, 3in Wide Shape Tape Breast Tape

*The more tickets you purchase, the greater your chances of winning!

Old Whaling Co. Holiday Bundle item
Old Whaling Co. Holiday Bundle
$5

1 Ticket = $5

$50 Value — Winter Wonderland Bath Bomb Trio & Coastal Christmas Candle

*The more tickets you purchase, the greater your chances of winning!

Add a donation for Operation Happy Nurse

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!