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Graced By Grace

About this raffle

Graced By Grace Giving Tuesday Raffles

Mama's Girls In Pearls Email Raffle
Free

Enter for free with your email. Winner receives a small gift from Mama’s Girls in Pearls.

Five Dollar Fun Raffle
$5

Snack basket, movie night basket, kids bundle, teacher pack, lemonade mini pack, Mary Kay mini glam bag.

Laundry Essentials Raffle
$10

Detergent, fabric softener, beads, sanitizer, stain remover, and dryer sheets included.

VIP Basket Raffle Price
$25

Mary Kay pamper basket, VIP lemonade bundle, spa box.

Fifty Fifty Cash Raffle
$5

Winner receives fifty percent of the total pot. Graced By Grace receives the other half.


Fifty Fifty Cash Raffle
$10

Winner receives fifty percent of the total pot. Graced By Grace receives the other half.

Fifty Fifty Cash Raffle
$25

Winner receives fifty percent of the total pot. Graced By Grace receives the other half.

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