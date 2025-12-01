Graced By Grace Giving Tuesday Raffles

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About this raffle
Enter for free with your email. Winner receives a small gift from Mama’s Girls in Pearls.
Snack basket, movie night basket, kids bundle, teacher pack, lemonade mini pack, Mary Kay mini glam bag.
Detergent, fabric softener, beads, sanitizer, stain remover, and dryer sheets included.
Mary Kay pamper basket, VIP lemonade bundle, spa box.
Winner receives fifty percent of the total pot. Graced By Grace receives the other half.
Winner receives fifty percent of the total pot. Graced By Grace receives the other half.
Winner receives fifty percent of the total pot. Graced By Grace receives the other half.
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