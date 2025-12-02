Giving Tuesday Scratch Off Tree Raffle & Silent Auction

Each ticket offers a chance to win the scratch off lottery ticket tree and gives an animal the opportunity for a great life.





Drawing will be held live Wednesday (12-3-25)

7:45 pm at SandBar Marina & Grill. You do not have to be present to win but please come out and have some fun.





Don’t miss SandBar for Fur Babies Silent Auction:

Free admission & live entertainment by Tony Eltora.





Location: SandBar Marina & Grill

3210 Rink Dam Rd Taylorsville

Date: Wednesday, December 3rd

Time: 5:00 - 8:00

Free Admission





Silent Auction December 3rd at SandBar:

40+ fabulous silent auction items you don’t want to miss. Do your holiday shopping or maybe get gift cards for a restaurant. Like to read? Bid for that awesome book basket. Want a Lake Hickory Cruise for 6 or a flight in a WWII plane? See what we mean! You don’t want to miss this and best of all there is no admission fee. Just come and have a great meal, listen to live music, buy more raffle tickets and bid for awesome silent auction items and experiences.





Nothing better than a great evening out supporting Fur Babies Rescue.