Giving Tuesday Scratch Off Tree Raffle & Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this raffle
Each ticket offers a chance to win the scratch off lottery ticket tree and gives an animal the opportunity for a great life.
Drawing will be held live Wednesday (12-3-25)
7:45 pm at SandBar Marina & Grill. You do not have to be present to win but please come out and have some fun.
Don’t miss SandBar for Fur Babies Silent Auction:
Free admission & live entertainment by Tony Eltora.
Location: SandBar Marina & Grill
3210 Rink Dam Rd Taylorsville
Date: Wednesday, December 3rd
Time: 5:00 - 8:00
Free Admission
Silent Auction December 3rd at SandBar:
40+ fabulous silent auction items you don’t want to miss. Do your holiday shopping or maybe get gift cards for a restaurant. Like to read? Bid for that awesome book basket. Want a Lake Hickory Cruise for 6 or a flight in a WWII plane? See what we mean! You don’t want to miss this and best of all there is no admission fee. Just come and have a great meal, listen to live music, buy more raffle tickets and bid for awesome silent auction items and experiences.
Nothing better than a great evening out supporting Fur Babies Rescue.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!