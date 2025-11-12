Giving Tuesday Silent Auction

Hosted by
4222 N Ravenswood Ave ste 102, Chicago, IL 60613, USA
THE HIVE is an adult dance studio located in Ravenswood. They offer a wide variety of drop-in classes catering from absolute-beginner level to intermediate. The Hive proudly continues to give the community a warm and encouraging environment, to enhance and enrich their lives with movement and expression. This item is valued at $112.50.
Will McCord with Will Be Devoured is offering 3 digital format headshots. Check out his work on Instagram @willbedevoured. This item is valued at $350.
Club Pilates studios offer low-impact, full-body Reformer Pilates-based workouts with a variety of classes that challenge your mind as well as your body. Club Pilates believes that being in control of your body helps you to be in control of your life. And best of all, you can start anytime. No matter your age, your fitness level or your goals, your body needs Pilates. This unlimited monthly pass can be used at any Chicago location. This item is valued at $408.
Allegro Dance Boutique, located in Evanston, is giving away a goody bag, which includes a $25 gift card, a muscle roller, a ballet mat by ADS, and an Allegro Professional Bag. This item values at $150.
DANCE COLONY Studios is a home for all movers, located in Ravenswood. DCS offers a variety of drop-in classes for advanced and professional-level dancers. This item is valued at $115.
Lauren Smith with Lauren Debra Grace Photo is offering a photography/movement session. Check out more of her work on Instagram at @laurendebragrace.photo. This item is valued at $250.
Barry's is a boutique fitness gym and is home to the original HIIT workout! One part strength, one part cardio, 100% Barry’s. Work hard, have fun, find your strength, and be your best. This 5 Class Pack can be used at the River North location only. This item is valued at $160.
