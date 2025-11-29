Givinghood Foundation's Shop

Giving Shine item
Giving Shine
$28

Lightweight nourishing oil infused with jojoba, almond, and vitamin E.

Adds softness and shine without buildup.

Just 4–6 drops are enough, this formula is concentrated.

Pilly Pocket item
Pilly Pocket
$18

Pilly Pocket — Your tiny daily reminder to take care of yourself.

A cute, durable pocket pill case designed to keep your meds, vitamins, or emergency self-care essentials with you at all times.


Perfect for:

• Daily medication

• Anxiety pills

• Vitamin routines

• On-the-go self-care

• A little reminder that you matter


Lightweight, easy to open, and designed with a retro pop style that makes you smile.


Every purchase supports mental-health and addiction-recovery programs through Givinghood Foundation.

Because taking your meds is self-love.


24/7 Euphoria item
24/7 Euphoria
$22

24/7 EUPHORIA — Mood-Lifting Scent Mist

A warm, comforting blend of sandalwood, amber, violet, and dark amethyst — crafted to bring a gentle moment of calm, grounding, and emotional uplift.


Inspired by the truth that recovery is a 24/7 journey, this mist is a reminder to breathe, reset, and reconnect with yourself whenever you need it.


Use it as a body mist, room spray, linen refresher, or a sensory pause throughout your day.


Shake gently before use — 2–3 sprays are enough.

Handmade in small batches with distilled water, alcohol, and premium fragrance oils.


Every purchase supports mental-health and addiction-recovery mission through Givinghood Foundation.

Self-care with purpose.


Never Stop Shinning item
Never Stop Shinning
$18

Your tiny daily reminder to take care of yourself.

A cute, durable pocket pill case designed to keep your meds, vitamins, or emergency self-care essentials with you at all times.


Perfect for:

• Daily medication

• Anxiety pills

• Vitamin routines

• On-the-go self-care

• A little reminder that you matter


Lightweight, easy to open, and designed with a retro pop style that makes you smile.


(Prices include shipping)


Every purchase supports mental-health and addiction-recovery programs through Givinghood Foundation.

Because taking your meds is self-love.

Giving Rose item
Giving Rose
$20

A gentle, 100% natural rose water toner crafted to refresh, soften, and calm your skin.

Made with pure distilled rose water, this mist balances, hydrates, and adds a soothing moment to your daily routine.


Use it before moisturizer, after cleansing, or anytime you need a reset.


Lightweight, calming, and perfect for all skin types.


A little goes a long way — just a few sprays are enough for your face and neck.


(Prices include shipping)


Every purchase supports mental-health and addiction-recovery mission through Givinghood Foundation.

Self-care with purpose.


Add a donation for Givinghood Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!