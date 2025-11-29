Givinghood Foundation's Shop

24/7 EUPHORIA — Mood-Lifting Scent Mist

A warm, comforting blend of sandalwood, amber, violet, and dark amethyst — crafted to bring a gentle moment of calm, grounding, and emotional uplift.





Inspired by the truth that recovery is a 24/7 journey, this mist is a reminder to breathe, reset, and reconnect with yourself whenever you need it.





Use it as a body mist, room spray, linen refresher, or a sensory pause throughout your day.





Shake gently before use — 2–3 sprays are enough.

Handmade in small batches with distilled water, alcohol, and premium fragrance oils.





Every purchase supports mental-health and addiction-recovery mission through Givinghood Foundation.

Self-care with purpose.



