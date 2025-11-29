Givinghood Foundation's Shop

Lightweight nourishing oil infused with jojoba, almond, and vitamin E.
Adds softness and shine without buildup.
Just 4–6 drops are enough, this formula is concentrated.
Pilly Pocket — Your tiny daily reminder to take care of yourself.
A cute, durable pocket pill case designed to keep your meds, vitamins, or emergency self-care essentials with you at all times.
Perfect for:
• Daily medication
• Anxiety pills
• Vitamin routines
• On-the-go self-care
• A little reminder that you matter
Lightweight, easy to open, and designed with a retro pop style that makes you smile.
Every purchase supports mental-health and addiction-recovery programs through Givinghood Foundation.
Because taking your meds is self-love.
24/7 EUPHORIA — Mood-Lifting Scent Mist
A warm, comforting blend of sandalwood, amber, violet, and dark amethyst — crafted to bring a gentle moment of calm, grounding, and emotional uplift.
Inspired by the truth that recovery is a 24/7 journey, this mist is a reminder to breathe, reset, and reconnect with yourself whenever you need it.
Use it as a body mist, room spray, linen refresher, or a sensory pause throughout your day.
Shake gently before use — 2–3 sprays are enough.
Handmade in small batches with distilled water, alcohol, and premium fragrance oils.
Every purchase supports mental-health and addiction-recovery mission through Givinghood Foundation.
Self-care with purpose.
A gentle, 100% natural rose water toner crafted to refresh, soften, and calm your skin.
Made with pure distilled rose water, this mist balances, hydrates, and adds a soothing moment to your daily routine.
Use it before moisturizer, after cleansing, or anytime you need a reset.
Lightweight, calming, and perfect for all skin types.
A little goes a long way — just a few sprays are enough for your face and neck.
(Prices include shipping)
Every purchase supports mental-health and addiction-recovery mission through Givinghood Foundation.
Self-care with purpose.
