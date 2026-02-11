Chapin Jazz | Combo Workshop

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Chapin Jazz | Combo Workshop

About this event

GJCW (26) Placement Audition Signup

146 Center St Ste 4

Grayslake, IL 60030, USA

Online (Zoom) Audition
Free

Select this ticket only for an online audition via Zoom. For an in-person audition, select one of the time slots below.

1:00 pm Audition Time
Free

Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.

1:10 Audition Time
Free

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1:20 Audition Time
Free

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1:30 Audition Time
Free

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1:40 pm Audition Time
Free

Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.

1:50 pm Audition Time
Free

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2:00 pm Audition Time
Free

Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.

2:10 pm Audition Time
Free

Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.

2:20 pm Audition Time
Free

Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.

2:30 pm Audition Time
Free

Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.

2:40 pm Audition Time
Free

Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.

2:50 pm Audition Time
Free

Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.

3:00 pm Audition Time
Free

Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.

3:10 pm Audition Time
Free

Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.

3:20 pm Audition Time
Free

Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.

3:30 pm Audition Time
Free

Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.

3:40 pm Audition Time
Free

Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.

3:50 Audition Time
Free

Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.

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