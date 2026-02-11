GJCW (26) Placement Audition Signup

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About this event
Select this ticket only for an online audition via Zoom. For an in-person audition, select one of the time slots below.
Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.
Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.
Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.
Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.
Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.
Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.
Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.
Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.
Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.
Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.
Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.
Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.
Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.
Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.
Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.
Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.
Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.
Reserve this time for my audition on May 16, 2026.
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