GJF Spring Swing! Silent Auction

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Starting bid
$100 gift card for use at any of Mioposto's locations in Mt. Baker, Ravenna, Admiral, Eastlake, or Mercer Island.
Starting bid
Gift bag from Ted Brown Music--full of fun (and quirky!) lifestyle items for the musician in your life. Value $100
Starting bid
Gift Basket from Jet City Animal Clinic. Includes basket, blanket, Hiking with Dogs book, Treats, Toys, Water Bowl, Dental Care Items and lots more! Also includes $375 voucher for services. $525 in total value!
Starting bid
$25 Gift Card to All the Best Pet Care, with locations in Capitol Hill, Madison Valley, and the Central District.
Starting bid
Meter Music School Tshirt and Voucher for Free 1/2 Hr Music Lesson! Value $60
Starting bid
5 Hours of dance lessons with Restaurateur, Bartender, Man-about-town, and Ballroom Dancer Gregg Holcomb! Gift certificate entitles the bearer to 5 (!) hour-long dance lessons in Swing, Ballroom, or Latin Dance. Time and Location to be arranged with winning bidder. $300 value!
Starting bid
Voucher for 1 quarter of enrollment in a Jazz Night School class! Jazz Night School provides music education geared toward adults. From beginning instrument instruction to advanced ensembles and combos, there's a place for every musician at Jazz Night School. $295-$645 Value
Starting bid
Expert Knife Sharpener and Garfield Jazz dad Kent Brookover (seattleknifeguy.com) will bring out the finest edge on up to 5 of your knives! $100 Value
Starting bid
The total knife experience! A beautiful 9" Damascus chef knife, hand picked and rubbed by an expert Cutler. Includes a sharpening session! $100 Value
Starting bid
Voucher redeemable for a bouquet of helium-filled balloons in any choice of colors! 24 x 11in (float time-20 hours) or 12 x 16in (float time-40 hours). $72 Value
Starting bid
Show your love of Garfield Jazz with a Black Logo Hoodie in Adult Sizes! Includes a copy of Swingin'!, a double album recording of Garfield Jazz performances from 2019-2024. $95 value!
Starting bid
Show your love of Garfield Jazz with a Purple Logo Hoodie in Adult Sizes! Includes a copy of Swingin'!, a double album recording of Garfield Jazz performances from 2019-2024. $95 value!
Starting bid
Show your love of Garfield Jazz with a Vintage White Music Stand Tee in Adult Sizes! Includes a copy of Swingin'!, a double album recording of Garfield Jazz performances from 2019-2024. $75 value!
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