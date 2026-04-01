Garfield Jazz Foundation

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Garfield Jazz Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

GJF Spring Swing! Silent Auction

$100 gift card to Mioposto item
$100 gift card to Mioposto
$75

Starting bid

$100 gift card for use at any of Mioposto's locations in Mt. Baker, Ravenna, Admiral, Eastlake, or Mercer Island.

Ted Brown Music Swag Bag item
Ted Brown Music Swag Bag
$50

Starting bid

Gift bag from Ted Brown Music--full of fun (and quirky!) lifestyle items for the musician in your life. Value $100

Jet City Animal Clinic Gift Basket--includes $375 voucher! item
Jet City Animal Clinic Gift Basket--includes $375 voucher!
$400

Starting bid

Gift Basket from Jet City Animal Clinic. Includes basket, blanket, Hiking with Dogs book, Treats, Toys, Water Bowl, Dental Care Items and lots more! Also includes $375 voucher for services. $525 in total value!

$25 Gift Card to All the Best Pet Care item
$25 Gift Card to All the Best Pet Care
$10

Starting bid

$25 Gift Card to All the Best Pet Care, with locations in Capitol Hill, Madison Valley, and the Central District.

Meter Music School Lesson Voucher and Tshirt item
Meter Music School Lesson Voucher and Tshirt
$45

Starting bid

Meter Music School Tshirt and Voucher for Free 1/2 Hr Music Lesson! Value $60

Swing Dance Lessons from GJF Board Member Gregg Holcomb! item
Swing Dance Lessons from GJF Board Member Gregg Holcomb!
$125

Starting bid

5 Hours of dance lessons with Restaurateur, Bartender, Man-about-town, and Ballroom Dancer Gregg Holcomb! Gift certificate entitles the bearer to 5 (!) hour-long dance lessons in Swing, Ballroom, or Latin Dance. Time and Location to be arranged with winning bidder. $300 value!

Jazz Night School--1 Quarter Enrollment Voucher! item
Jazz Night School--1 Quarter Enrollment Voucher!
$200

Starting bid

Voucher for 1 quarter of enrollment in a Jazz Night School class! Jazz Night School provides music education geared toward adults. From beginning instrument instruction to advanced ensembles and combos, there's a place for every musician at Jazz Night School. $295-$645 Value

Gift Card for Knife Sharpening of up to 5 Knives! item
Gift Card for Knife Sharpening of up to 5 Knives!
$60

Starting bid

Expert Knife Sharpener and Garfield Jazz dad Kent Brookover (seattleknifeguy.com) will bring out the finest edge on up to 5 of your knives! $100 Value

9" Damascus Chef's Knife with Sharpening item
9" Damascus Chef's Knife with Sharpening
$60

Starting bid

The total knife experience! A beautiful 9" Damascus chef knife, hand picked and rubbed by an expert Cutler. Includes a sharpening session! $100 Value

Balloon Bouquet Gift Certificate item
Balloon Bouquet Gift Certificate
$45

Starting bid

Voucher redeemable for a bouquet of helium-filled balloons in any choice of colors! 24 x 11in (float time-20 hours) or 12 x 16in (float time-40 hours). $72 Value

Black Logo Hoodie and Swingin'! Double Album item
Black Logo Hoodie and Swingin'! Double Album
$50

Starting bid

Show your love of Garfield Jazz with a Black Logo Hoodie in Adult Sizes! Includes a copy of Swingin'!, a double album recording of Garfield Jazz performances from 2019-2024. $95 value!

Purple Logo Hoodie and Swingin'! Double Album item
Purple Logo Hoodie and Swingin'! Double Album
$50

Starting bid

Show your love of Garfield Jazz with a Purple Logo Hoodie in Adult Sizes! Includes a copy of Swingin'!, a double album recording of Garfield Jazz performances from 2019-2024. $95 value!

Vintage White Music Stand Tee and Swingin'! Double Album item
Vintage White Music Stand Tee and Swingin'! Double Album
$40

Starting bid

Show your love of Garfield Jazz with a Vintage White Music Stand Tee in Adult Sizes! Includes a copy of Swingin'!, a double album recording of Garfield Jazz performances from 2019-2024. $75 value!

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