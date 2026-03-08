GK Chesterton's Great Hat Chase Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Bottle of Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked Kentucky Bourbon. ($250 value)
AND
A pair of Chesterton Academy Low Ball Rock Glasses.
$200 Gift Card at The Running Store in Gainesville, VA
TRS- we run, walk, live, and sweat passionately, whether it's down the block, in the gym, around the track, or along the trail, and we are eager to share our stories and passions with you. https://therunningstore.com/
$100 Gift Card to enjoy dinner at Claire's by the Depot!
Located at the Train Depot in Old Town Warrenton.
American roots, Southern flair, and Global inspiration.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!