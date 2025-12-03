Gupta-Klinsky India Institute Hopkins India Conference 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Early Bird sales end January 31, 2026. Networking Dinner not included.
Purchase a reserved seat at the networking dinner.
NOTE: You must also purchase a General Access ticket.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Please register with your ".edu" email and bring your Student ID Card to the event. Networking Dinner not included.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!