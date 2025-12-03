Johns Hopkins Gupta-Klinsky India Institute

Hosted by

Johns Hopkins Gupta-Klinsky India Institute

About this event

Gupta-Klinsky India Institute Hopkins India Conference 2026

555 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington, DC 20001, USA

Early Bird General Access
$25
Available until Feb 1

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Early Bird sales end January 31, 2026. Networking Dinner not included.

ADD ON: Networking Dinner
$100

Purchase a reserved seat at the networking dinner.
NOTE: You must also purchase a General Access ticket.

Student Ticket
$25

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Please register with your ".edu" email and bring your Student ID Card to the event. Networking Dinner not included.

Add a donation for Johns Hopkins Gupta-Klinsky India Institute

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!