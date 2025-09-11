eventClosed

Glam Jam Silent Auction

900 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA

1994 35mm Print of Prince and New Power Generation item
1994 35mm Print of Prince and New Power Generation
$450

18" x 25" Print of Prince and New Power Generation at 1994 World Music Awards in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Slides are from the Rich Benson Collection Archive. Featured in Remembering the Purple One exhibit, 2025, LaSalle Plaza, Minneapolis.

(L-R) Morris Hayes, Tommy Barbarella, Prince, Michael Bland, Mayte and Sonny T.

Retail Value $600.00

2014 Signed Robert Whitman 22" x 22" Exhibit Poster item
2014 Signed Robert Whitman 22" x 22" Exhibit Poster
$915

Rare item! This exhibit was the first time the 1977 prints of Prince photo session by Whitman at the Schmitt Music Wall were exhibited with Whitman in attendance and signed on site.

Retail Value $1500.00

Trio of signed Andrea Swensson hardcover books item
Trio of signed Andrea Swensson hardcover books
$125

Trio of signed Andrea Swensson hardcover books. Prince and Purple Rain: 50 Years, signed by the author 2025. Got to be Something Here: The Rise of the Minneapolis Sound, limited edition and out of print, signed by the author 2025. Deeper Blues: The Life, Songs and Salvation of Cornbread Harris, signed by the author, Jimmy Jam and still preforming, 98 year old, Cornbread Harris 2025

Retail Value $300.00

Experience Lake Pepin item
Experience Lake Pepin
$175

Breakfast at Wake Up Café

Wine tasting at Villa Belleza



Valued at $250

Glasses & Bourbon RBC Wealth Management item
Glasses & Bourbon RBC Wealth Management
$125

4 bourbon glasses

2 bottles of Bourbon

Mixing Kit


Valued at $250

1987 42ND Street - Cast Signed item
1987 42ND Street - Cast Signed
$200

14” x 22” Window Show Card. Cast Signed. Live at the Orpheum, Minneapolis.

Valued at $450

1994 Miss Saigon - Unsigned item
1994 Miss Saigon - Unsigned
$35

14” x 22” Window Show Card. Unsigned. The 1994 production of Miss Saigon at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis was facilitated by a significant renovation that extended the stage by nearly 20 feet, requiring the removal of the rear wall of the building.

Vintage Original

Valued at $75

1994 GREASE - Cast Signed item
1994 GREASE - Cast Signed
$200

14” x 22” Window Show Card. Cast Signed. Live at the Orpheum, Minneapolis.

Vintage Original

Valued at $450

1997 Bring in ‘da Noise Bring in ‘da Funk - Cast Signed item
1997 Bring in ‘da Noise Bring in ‘da Funk - Cast Signed
$95

14” x 22” Window Show Card. Cast Signed. Live at the Orpheum, Minneapolis.

Vintage Original

Valued at $275

2002 Robert Goulet/South Pacific - Cast Signed item
2002 Robert Goulet/South Pacific - Cast Signed
$60

14” x 22” Window Show Card. Cast Signed. Live at the Orpheum, Minneapolis.

Vintage Original

Valued at $150

1967 Richard Harris/Camelot - Cast Signed item
1967 Richard Harris/Camelot - Cast Signed
$300

14” x 22” Window Show Card. Cast Signed. Annotated by Richard Harris. Film showing at Mann (Pantages) Theater.

Vintage Original

Valued at $600

1984 Sugar Babies - Unsigned item
1984 Sugar Babies - Unsigned
$40

24” x 22” Window Show Card. Unsigned. Live at the Orpheum, Minneapolis.

Vintage Original

Valued at $75

1988 The Phantom of the Opera - Cast Signed item
1988 The Phantom of the Opera - Cast Signed
$80

14” x 22” Window Show Card. Cast Signed. Live at the Orpheum, Minneapolis.

Vintage Original

Valued at $195

1995 Julie Andrews in Victor Victoria - Cast Signed item
1995 Julie Andrews in Victor Victoria - Cast Signed
$295

14” x 22” Window Show Card. Live at the Orpheum, Minneapolis.

Vintage Original

Valued at $600

1997 The Lion King - Cast Signed item
1997 The Lion King - Cast Signed
$295

14” x 22” Window Show Card. Cast Signed. Original World Premiere at Orpheum, Minneapolis.

Vintage Original

Valued at $600

1986 Anthony Quinn is Zorba - Cast Signed item
1986 Anthony Quinn is Zorba - Cast Signed
$85

14” x 22” Window Show Card. Cast Signed. Live at the Orpheum, Minneapolis.

Vintage Original

Valued at $200

2000 Fosse - Cast Signed item
2000 Fosse - Cast Signed
$75

14” x 22” Window Show Card. Cast Signed. Live at the Orpheum, Minneapolis.

Vintage Original

Valued at $150

1983 Duke Ellington’s Sophisticated Ladies item
1983 Duke Ellington’s Sophisticated Ladies
$40

14” x 22” Window Show Card. Unsigned. Live at the Orpheum, Minneapolis.

Vintage Original

Valued at $75

1984 Torch Song Trilogy - Cast Signed item
1984 Torch Song Trilogy - Cast Signed
$85

14” x 22” Window Show Card. Cast Signed. Live at the Orpheum, Minneapolis.

Vintage Original

Valued at $250

Performer's Suite at The Lofton Hotel item
Performer's Suite at The Lofton Hotel
$500

Enjoy one night in The Lofton Hotel Performer's Suite!


1 King 1 Bedroom + Valet Parking + Breakfast for Two.


Enjoy our luxurious Performer King Suite with a separate living area and bedroom. The suite includes a private bedroom with 1 king-sized bed and bathroom with a double vanity and a 5-head massage shower. This room also has a private fitness center in the room. In the sitting area you will find this room has 3 flat screen HDTVs, a dining table with seating for 4, wireless internet, coffeemaker, wet bar, and refrigerator.


Valued at $1500

Platinum Lillie Rubin Denim Jacket item
Platinum Lillie Rubin Denim Jacket
$75

Platinum Blonde Vintage- 1980s Lillie Rubin denim jacket (medium).


Valued at $150.

Whiting and Davis Mesh Purse item
Whiting and Davis Mesh Purse
$55

Stirling Castle Vintage - Whiting and Davis mesh purse and Givenchy signed earrings.


Valued at $125

Christian Dior Crystal Earrings item
Christian Dior Crystal Earrings
$50

Bleu Boy Vintage - Christian Dior crystal earrings.


Valued at $100

70's Purple Seude Belt item
70's Purple Seude Belt
$35

Collecting Dust Vintage - 70s purple suede belt.


Valued at $75

Vintage Silk Gucci Scarf item
Vintage Silk Gucci Scarf
$75

Glam Diggers - Vintage Silk Gucci Scarf.


Valued at $150

1990's Escada Jacket item
1990's Escada Jacket
$75

Black NVNI - 1990's Escada Jacket.


Valued at $150

Elizabeth Taylor Heart of Hollywood Brooch and Earring Set item
Elizabeth Taylor Heart of Hollywood Brooch and Earring Set
$55

Animal Vintage - Elizabeth Taylor Heart of Hollywood Brooch and earring set.


Valued at $125

Faux Pearl Drop Earrings item
Faux Pearl Drop Earrings
$750

Faux Pearl Drop Earrings. From the wardrobe inventory of Purple Rain, 1984, for Wendy & Lisa.  Donated by Bobby Z and Vickie Rivkin.


Valued at $1500

Custom Sequined Jacket with Tulle Tails. item
Custom Sequined Jacket with Tulle Tails.
$500

Custom Sequined Jacket with Tulle Tails. Designed by Lorie Line.


Valued at $1,000

Lace Pocket Square item
Lace Pocket Square
$250

Lace Pocket Square.  From the wardrobe inventory for Prince for Purple Rain, 1984 Donated by Bobby Z and Vickie Rivkin.


Valued at $500

Faux Gemstone and Crystal Brooch item
Faux Gemstone and Crystal Brooch
$1,500

Faux Gemstone and Crystal Brooch. Purchased in Nice for Prince’s wardrobe inventory of Under the Cherry Moon.  Donated by Bobby Z and Vickie Rivkin.


Valued at $3000

60's Fur Coat item
60's Fur Coat
$80

Autumns Vintage - 60s Fur Coat.


Valued at $175

Napier Gold Necklace and Black Beret item
Napier Gold Necklace and Black Beret
$50

Thirtyfoureleven Vintage -Napier gold necklace and black beret.


Valued at $100

YSL - Winifred Designs Jewelry item
YSL - Winifred Designs Jewelry
$500

Crafted from vintage clothing and repurposed into jewelry. 

Chanel - Winifred Designs Jewelry item
Chanel - Winifred Designs Jewelry
$500

Crafted from vintage clothing and repurposed into jewelry. 

1980's Burberry Wool Scarf item
1980's Burberry Wool Scarf
$75

1980's Burberry Wool Scarf


Valued at $150

