Glam Jam Silent Auction

18" x 25" Print of Prince and New Power Generation at 1994 World Music Awards in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Slides are from the Rich Benson Collection Archive. Featured in Remembering the Purple One exhibit, 2025, LaSalle Plaza, Minneapolis.
(L-R) Morris Hayes, Tommy Barbarella, Prince, Michael Bland, Mayte and Sonny T.
Retail Value $600.00
Rare item! This exhibit was the first time the 1977 prints of Prince photo session by Whitman at the Schmitt Music Wall were exhibited with Whitman in attendance and signed on site.
Retail Value $1500.00
Trio of signed Andrea Swensson hardcover books. Prince and Purple Rain: 50 Years, signed by the author 2025. Got to be Something Here: The Rise of the Minneapolis Sound, limited edition and out of print, signed by the author 2025. Deeper Blues: The Life, Songs and Salvation of Cornbread Harris, signed by the author, Jimmy Jam and still preforming, 98 year old, Cornbread Harris 2025
Retail Value $300.00
Breakfast at Wake Up Café
Wine tasting at Villa Belleza
Valued at $250
4 bourbon glasses
2 bottles of Bourbon
Mixing Kit
Valued at $250
14” x 22” Window Show Card. Cast Signed. Live at the Orpheum, Minneapolis.
Valued at $450
14” x 22” Window Show Card. Unsigned. The 1994 production of Miss Saigon at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis was facilitated by a significant renovation that extended the stage by nearly 20 feet, requiring the removal of the rear wall of the building.
Vintage Original
Valued at $75
14” x 22” Window Show Card. Cast Signed. Live at the Orpheum, Minneapolis.
Vintage Original
Valued at $450
14” x 22” Window Show Card. Cast Signed. Live at the Orpheum, Minneapolis.
Vintage Original
Valued at $275
14” x 22” Window Show Card. Cast Signed. Live at the Orpheum, Minneapolis.
Vintage Original
Valued at $150
14” x 22” Window Show Card. Cast Signed. Annotated by Richard Harris. Film showing at Mann (Pantages) Theater.
Vintage Original
Valued at $600
24” x 22” Window Show Card. Unsigned. Live at the Orpheum, Minneapolis.
Vintage Original
Valued at $75
14” x 22” Window Show Card. Cast Signed. Live at the Orpheum, Minneapolis.
Vintage Original
Valued at $195
14” x 22” Window Show Card. Live at the Orpheum, Minneapolis.
Vintage Original
Valued at $600
14” x 22” Window Show Card. Cast Signed. Original World Premiere at Orpheum, Minneapolis.
Vintage Original
Valued at $600
14” x 22” Window Show Card. Cast Signed. Live at the Orpheum, Minneapolis.
Vintage Original
Valued at $200
14” x 22” Window Show Card. Cast Signed. Live at the Orpheum, Minneapolis.
Vintage Original
Valued at $150
14” x 22” Window Show Card. Unsigned. Live at the Orpheum, Minneapolis.
Vintage Original
Valued at $75
14” x 22” Window Show Card. Cast Signed. Live at the Orpheum, Minneapolis.
Vintage Original
Valued at $250
Enjoy one night in The Lofton Hotel Performer's Suite!
1 King 1 Bedroom + Valet Parking + Breakfast for Two.
Enjoy our luxurious Performer King Suite with a separate living area and bedroom. The suite includes a private bedroom with 1 king-sized bed and bathroom with a double vanity and a 5-head massage shower. This room also has a private fitness center in the room. In the sitting area you will find this room has 3 flat screen HDTVs, a dining table with seating for 4, wireless internet, coffeemaker, wet bar, and refrigerator.
Valued at $1500
Platinum Blonde Vintage- 1980s Lillie Rubin denim jacket (medium).
Valued at $150.
Stirling Castle Vintage - Whiting and Davis mesh purse and Givenchy signed earrings.
Valued at $125
Bleu Boy Vintage - Christian Dior crystal earrings.
Valued at $100
Collecting Dust Vintage - 70s purple suede belt.
Valued at $75
Glam Diggers - Vintage Silk Gucci Scarf.
Valued at $150
Black NVNI - 1990's Escada Jacket.
Valued at $150
Animal Vintage - Elizabeth Taylor Heart of Hollywood Brooch and earring set.
Valued at $125
Faux Pearl Drop Earrings. From the wardrobe inventory of Purple Rain, 1984, for Wendy & Lisa. Donated by Bobby Z and Vickie Rivkin.
Valued at $1500
Custom Sequined Jacket with Tulle Tails. Designed by Lorie Line.
Valued at $1,000
Lace Pocket Square. From the wardrobe inventory for Prince for Purple Rain, 1984 Donated by Bobby Z and Vickie Rivkin.
Valued at $500
Faux Gemstone and Crystal Brooch. Purchased in Nice for Prince’s wardrobe inventory of Under the Cherry Moon. Donated by Bobby Z and Vickie Rivkin.
Valued at $3000
Autumns Vintage - 60s Fur Coat.
Valued at $175
Thirtyfoureleven Vintage -Napier gold necklace and black beret.
Valued at $100
Crafted from vintage clothing and repurposed into jewelry.
Crafted from vintage clothing and repurposed into jewelry.
1980's Burberry Wool Scarf
Valued at $150
