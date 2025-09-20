Sales closed

GYFA 2nd Annual Golf Tournament Silent Auction

Pick-up location

330 Hubbard St, Glastonbury, CT 06033, USA

Beem Light Sauna Gift Basket item
Beem Light Sauna Gift Basket
$199

Starting bid

Includes a 10-session package for use in the infrared sauna or red light therapy bed, a Dry Brush for lymphatic drainage, a Beem tote bag, red light therapy eye safety goggles, a Watermelon Face Mask, and two LMNT electrolyte drink packs. Value: $450 Donated by: Beem Light Sauna

The Scoop Glastonbury Feature Article item
The Scoop Glastonbury Feature Article
$285

Starting bid

:  Includes 1 Feature Article to showcase your business in a unique and fun way. Value: $575

Donated by: The Scoop Glastonbury

New Steps Dance & Fitness Center Birthday Party Package item
New Steps Dance & Fitness Center Birthday Party Package
$150

Starting bid

Includes a Birthday Party Package with a dance class for 14 guests, tables, chairs & table cloths. Value: $300 Donated by: New Steps Dance and Fitness Center

Glastonbury Sports Photography Studio Session item
Glastonbury Sports Photography Studio Session
$175

Starting bid

Sports photography studio session. Value: $350 Donated by: Glastonbury Sports Photography

Power Package by the Baribault Sisters item
Power Package by the Baribault Sisters
$80

Starting bid

A signature B Strong Necklace, Power Earrings, and signed copy of Ignite Your Power Within written by Chrissy Baribault-Ortiz and Raeann Baribault Schwartz. Value: $160

Donated by: The Baribault Sisters from Baribault Jewelers.

4 UCONN Men's Basketball Game Tickets VS Texas Longhorns item
4 UCONN Men's Basketball Game Tickets VS Texas Longhorns
$350

Starting bid

4 Men’s UCONN Basketball Tickets. Tickets are in the Electric Boat Heritage Club of the XL Center (Hartford, CT) in Section 406, Row A, Seats 1-4. Tickets are admission only and do not include food or beverages. A full-service restaurant is available in the club for purchase of food and beverage. 12/12/25 game against Texas Longhorns. Value: $700 Donated by: Capitol City Education Alliance, Pramberger Family

Mission Fitness Gift Basket item
Mission Fitness Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Includes One month of unlimited classes at Mission Fitness, and hat and sweatshirt. Value: $100

Donated by: Mission Fitness

Glastonbury Guardian Parent Stadium Package item
Glastonbury Guardian Parent Stadium Package
$110

Starting bid

Includes a medium sized black Hulken Bag, a waterproof stadium blanket, a 30oz. BruMate Era tumbler, a personalized Guardian keychain. Value: $220

Donated by: Mighty Mites Cheerleaders

Eliana Del Soul Spa Gift Card #1 item
Eliana Del Soul Spa Gift Card #1
$125

Starting bid

Includes a spa gift card at the popular Eliana Del Soul Spa right here in Glastonbury. Value: $225

Donated by: B Squad Cheerleader Families

Eliana Del Soul Spa Gift Card #2 item
Eliana Del Soul Spa Gift Card #2
$125

Starting bid

Includes a spa gift card at the popular Eliana Del Soul Spa right here in Glastonbury. Value: $225

Donated by: B Squad Cheerleader Families

Bogg Bag and Bitty Bogg Bag item
Bogg Bag and Bitty Bogg Bag
$80

Starting bid

Includes original Bogg Bag and Bitty Bog Bag in a Lavender color with zipped organizer pouches in each. 

Value: $160 Donated by: Silver Dahlia 

NY Giants Ticket Package item
NY Giants Ticket Package
$150

Starting bid

Includes TWO NY Giants tickets for their game against the Vikings on 12/21 at 1pm. Also includes free parking and a signed NY Giants football by Michael Boley.

Value: $300 Donated by: Caroline & Jeff Spencer 

Ultimate Tailgating Package item
Ultimate Tailgating Package
$150

Starting bid

Includes a GIANT Twisted Ice Tea Folding chair, an IGLOO cooler with Yuengling logo, and a Brinkman portable tabletop grill. Value: $300

Donated by: Hartford Distributors

Christmas Magic at the Gray Granite Railroad item
Christmas Magic at the Gray Granite Railroad
$80

Starting bid

Includes family 4-pack of Christmas Train tickets to meet Santa at the Gray Granite Railroad in South Glastonbury, CT. 

Value: $160 Donated by: Gray Granite Railroad, Cavanna Farm (South Glastonbury, CT)

Weber Charcoal Grill item
Weber Charcoal Grill
$75

Starting bid

Includes one Weber ‘Original Kettle’ Charcoal Grill and a Carthartt Busch Puffer jacket size medium.

Value: $150

Donated by: Hartford Distributors

Italian Dinner for 6 by Brasato Catering #1 item
Italian Dinner for 6 by Brasato Catering #1
$89

Starting bid

Valid for a re-heat at home Italian dinner for 6 people.

Value: $175 Donated by: Brasato Catering

Italian Dinner for 6 by Brasato Catering #2 item
Italian Dinner for 6 by Brasato Catering #2
$89

Starting bid

Valid for a re-heat at home Italian dinner for 6 people.

Value: $175 Donated by: Brasato Catering

Italian Dinner for 6 by Brasato Catering #3 item
Italian Dinner for 6 by Brasato Catering #3
$89

Starting bid

Valid for a re-heat at home Italian dinner for 6 people.

Value: $175 Donated by: Brasato Catering

Italian Dinner for 6 by Brasato Catering #4 item
Italian Dinner for 6 by Brasato Catering #4
$89

Starting bid

Valid for a re-heat at home Italian dinner for 6 people.

Value: $175 Donated by: Brasato Catering

JetBlue Travel Certificates item
JetBlue Travel Certificates
$450

Starting bid

JetBlue travel certificates good for two round trip tickets to any JetBlue destination. Includes international destinations! Valid travel dates 1/1/26-1/1/27. Black out dates apply. Value: $900 Donated by: RECON-CT, specializing in disaster restoration

Autumn Inspired Adult Beverage Gift Basket item
Autumn Inspired Adult Beverage Gift Basket
$150

Starting bid

Includes an assortment of all the things you need to entertain this fall for a festive happy hour. Value: $300 Donated by: Wolf & Shore Law Group

Shop Local Gift Basket item
Shop Local Gift Basket
$300

Starting bid

Includes a $100 Gift card to Two Hopewell Restaurant, a $150 gift card to Bricco Trattoria Restaurant, a ‘06033’ Keychain, a Glastonbury Apple Harvest Candle, and gift cards to Ken’s corner, Silver Dahlia, Pinwheels Games & Toys, Sweetfrog Frozen Yogurt, and Dunkin Donuts. Value: $600 Donated by: 7th grade Football families

UConn Football Ticket Package item
UConn Football Ticket Package
$150

Starting bid

FOUR Club tickets to a select UConn Football home game. Date selections are 10/4, 11/1, or 11/15. 

Value: $300 Donated by: Heidi Trafton

UConn Men's Basketball Ticket Package item
UConn Men's Basketball Ticket Package
$120

Starting bid

Includes FOUR tickets to the UConn Men’s Basketball game vs. UMass Lowell on 11/7/25. Also included is framed 2023 UConn Men’s Basketball National Champions Flag. 

Value: $240 Donated by: Heidi Trafton

Bloodline Basketball One Hour Gym Rental item
Bloodline Basketball One Hour Gym Rental
$50

Starting bid

One hour private gym rental at Bloodline Basketball in Portland, CT. 

Value: $100

Donated by: Bloodline Basketball

Round of Golf for 4 at Glastonbury Hills Country Club item
Round of Golf for 4 at Glastonbury Hills Country Club
$190

Starting bid

Includes around of golf for FOUR  with carts at Glastonbury Hills Country Club.

Value: $380

Donated by: Glastonbury Hills Country Club

GYFA Golf Gift Basket item
GYFA Golf Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Includes Taylor Made golf balls, a personalized Gaurdian’s Golf towel, a Guardian’s winter hat, Guardian’s golf cooler, 2 decks of cards, Glastonbury tote, and golf tees. Value: $75

Donated by: GYFA

GYFA 8th Grade Signed Football item
GYFA 8th Grade Signed Football
$30

Starting bid

A one of a kind signed football by your 8th grade GYFA football team. Value: PRICELESS

GYFA 7th Grade Signed Football item
GYFA 7th Grade Signed Football
$30

Starting bid

A one of a kind signed football by your 7th grade GYFA football team. Value: PRICELESS

GYFA 6th Grade Signed Football item
GYFA 6th Grade Signed Football
$30

Starting bid

A one of a kind signed football by your 6th grade GYFA football team. Value: PRICELESS

GYFA 4th Grade Signed Football item
GYFA 4th Grade Signed Football
$30

Starting bid

A one of a kind signed football by your 4th grade GYFA football team. Value: PRICELESS

GYFA 79ers Grade Signed Football item
GYFA 79ers Grade Signed Football
$30

Starting bid

A one of a kind signed football by your 79ers grade GYFA football team. Value: PRICELESS

Honey Badger Sports Gift Voucher item
Honey Badger Sports Gift Voucher
$80

Starting bid

4 training sessions Value: $160 Donated by: Honey Badger Sports

GHS Guardian Football Package item
GHS Guardian Football Package
$120

Starting bid

GHS Guardian football hoodie, long sleeve, short sleeve tee, pom pom hat, baseball hat, 2 magnets and booster pass! Value: $230 Donated by: GHS Football

Cartthart Budweiser Work Jacket item
Cartthart Budweiser Work Jacket
$75

Starting bid

Carhartt Budweiser work jacket size XL. Value: $150 Donated by: Hartford Distributors

