GYFA 2nd Annual Golf Tournament Silent Auction

Includes a 10-session package for use in the infrared sauna or red light therapy bed, a Dry Brush for lymphatic drainage, a Beem tote bag, red light therapy eye safety goggles, a Watermelon Face Mask, and two LMNT electrolyte drink packs. Value: $450 Donated by: Beem Light Sauna
: Includes 1 Feature Article to showcase your business in a unique and fun way. Value: $575
Donated by: The Scoop Glastonbury
Includes a Birthday Party Package with a dance class for 14 guests, tables, chairs & table cloths. Value: $300 Donated by: New Steps Dance and Fitness Center
Sports photography studio session. Value: $350 Donated by: Glastonbury Sports Photography
A signature B Strong Necklace, Power Earrings, and signed copy of Ignite Your Power Within written by Chrissy Baribault-Ortiz and Raeann Baribault Schwartz. Value: $160
Donated by: The Baribault Sisters from Baribault Jewelers.
4 Men’s UCONN Basketball Tickets. Tickets are in the Electric Boat Heritage Club of the XL Center (Hartford, CT) in Section 406, Row A, Seats 1-4. Tickets are admission only and do not include food or beverages. A full-service restaurant is available in the club for purchase of food and beverage. 12/12/25 game against Texas Longhorns. Value: $700 Donated by: Capitol City Education Alliance, Pramberger Family
Includes One month of unlimited classes at Mission Fitness, and hat and sweatshirt. Value: $100
Donated by: Mission Fitness
Includes a medium sized black Hulken Bag, a waterproof stadium blanket, a 30oz. BruMate Era tumbler, a personalized Guardian keychain. Value: $220
Donated by: Mighty Mites Cheerleaders
Includes a spa gift card at the popular Eliana Del Soul Spa right here in Glastonbury. Value: $225
Donated by: B Squad Cheerleader Families
Includes original Bogg Bag and Bitty Bog Bag in a Lavender color with zipped organizer pouches in each.
Value: $160 Donated by: Silver Dahlia
Includes TWO NY Giants tickets for their game against the Vikings on 12/21 at 1pm. Also includes free parking and a signed NY Giants football by Michael Boley.
Value: $300 Donated by: Caroline & Jeff Spencer
Includes a GIANT Twisted Ice Tea Folding chair, an IGLOO cooler with Yuengling logo, and a Brinkman portable tabletop grill. Value: $300
Donated by: Hartford Distributors
Includes family 4-pack of Christmas Train tickets to meet Santa at the Gray Granite Railroad in South Glastonbury, CT.
Value: $160 Donated by: Gray Granite Railroad, Cavanna Farm (South Glastonbury, CT)
Includes one Weber ‘Original Kettle’ Charcoal Grill and a Carthartt Busch Puffer jacket size medium.
Value: $150
Donated by: Hartford Distributors
Valid for a re-heat at home Italian dinner for 6 people.
Value: $175 Donated by: Brasato Catering
JetBlue travel certificates good for two round trip tickets to any JetBlue destination. Includes international destinations! Valid travel dates 1/1/26-1/1/27. Black out dates apply. Value: $900 Donated by: RECON-CT, specializing in disaster restoration
Includes an assortment of all the things you need to entertain this fall for a festive happy hour. Value: $300 Donated by: Wolf & Shore Law Group
Includes a $100 Gift card to Two Hopewell Restaurant, a $150 gift card to Bricco Trattoria Restaurant, a ‘06033’ Keychain, a Glastonbury Apple Harvest Candle, and gift cards to Ken’s corner, Silver Dahlia, Pinwheels Games & Toys, Sweetfrog Frozen Yogurt, and Dunkin Donuts. Value: $600 Donated by: 7th grade Football families
FOUR Club tickets to a select UConn Football home game. Date selections are 10/4, 11/1, or 11/15.
Value: $300 Donated by: Heidi Trafton
Includes FOUR tickets to the UConn Men’s Basketball game vs. UMass Lowell on 11/7/25. Also included is framed 2023 UConn Men’s Basketball National Champions Flag.
Value: $240 Donated by: Heidi Trafton
One hour private gym rental at Bloodline Basketball in Portland, CT.
Value: $100
Donated by: Bloodline Basketball
Includes around of golf for FOUR with carts at Glastonbury Hills Country Club.
Value: $380
Donated by: Glastonbury Hills Country Club
Includes Taylor Made golf balls, a personalized Gaurdian’s Golf towel, a Guardian’s winter hat, Guardian’s golf cooler, 2 decks of cards, Glastonbury tote, and golf tees. Value: $75
Donated by: GYFA
A one of a kind signed football by your 8th grade GYFA football team. Value: PRICELESS
A one of a kind signed football by your 7th grade GYFA football team. Value: PRICELESS
A one of a kind signed football by your 6th grade GYFA football team. Value: PRICELESS
A one of a kind signed football by your 4th grade GYFA football team. Value: PRICELESS
A one of a kind signed football by your 79ers grade GYFA football team. Value: PRICELESS
4 training sessions Value: $160 Donated by: Honey Badger Sports
GHS Guardian football hoodie, long sleeve, short sleeve tee, pom pom hat, baseball hat, 2 magnets and booster pass! Value: $230 Donated by: GHS Football
Carhartt Budweiser work jacket size XL. Value: $150 Donated by: Hartford Distributors
