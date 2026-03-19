Glaucoma Foundation Gala Auction 2026

Enjoy an exclusive and memorable dining experience at Bryant Park Grill.

The winner of this auction will enjoy exclusive, privileged access to a highly sought-after dining experience at Bryant Park Grill. This exceptional experience includes a five-course dinner for two, featuring an hors d’oeuvre, appetizer, salad, entrée, and dessert, complemented by a specially selected bottle of wine from Bryant Park Grill, offering a memorable and indulgent experience valued at $500.