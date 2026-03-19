Glaucoma Foundation Gala Auction 2026

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Mandarin Oriental - 80 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10023
Starting bid
12 X 11 inches mixed media on paper with frame. By Patricia Lee Caulfield, a visually impaired artist who raises awareness about glaucoma and other diseases that cause vision loss.
Starting bid
24 x 12 inches, with a custom double white wood frame. By Patricia Lee Caulfield, a visually impaired artist who raises awareness about glaucoma and other diseases that cause vision loss.
Starting bid
Enjoy an exclusive and memorable dining experience at Bryant Park Grill.
The winner of this auction will enjoy exclusive, privileged access to a highly sought-after dining experience at Bryant Park Grill. This exceptional experience includes a five-course dinner for two, featuring an hors d’oeuvre, appetizer, salad, entrée, and dessert, complemented by a specially selected bottle of wine from Bryant Park Grill, offering a memorable and indulgent experience valued at $500.
Starting bid
Complimentary lodging for one room at the Inn at Ocean Reef for 3 days & 2 nights. Daily use of a road cart included. www.oceanreef.com/
Starting bid
40 x 40 inches oil painting, with museum quality frames. By Sonia Grineva, an artist renowned for her oil and watercolor landscapes and is well-known locally for her Manhattan cityscapes.
Starting bid
48 x 48 inches painting, oil on linen. By Sonia Grineva, an artist renowned for her oil and watercolor landscapes and is well-known locally for her Manhattan cityscapes.
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