Hosted by

Glaucoma Foundation Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Glaucoma Foundation Gala Auction 2026

Pick-up location

Mandarin Oriental - 80 Columbus Circle, New York, NY 10023

Painting – Rabbit item
Painting – Rabbit
$200

Starting bid

12 X 11 inches mixed media on paper with frame. By Patricia Lee Caulfield, a visually impaired artist who raises awareness about glaucoma and other diseases that cause vision loss.

Painting – The Lure of the Lotus item
Painting – The Lure of the Lotus
$250

Starting bid

24 x 12 inches, with a custom double white wood frame. By Patricia Lee Caulfield, a visually impaired artist who raises awareness about glaucoma and other diseases that cause vision loss.

Bryant Park Grill Dining Experience item
Bryant Park Grill Dining Experience
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy an exclusive and memorable dining experience at Bryant Park Grill.

The winner of this auction will enjoy exclusive, privileged access to a highly sought-after dining experience at Bryant Park Grill. This exceptional experience includes a five-course dinner for two, featuring an hors d’oeuvre, appetizer, salad, entrée, and dessert, complemented by a specially selected bottle of wine from Bryant Park Grill, offering a memorable and indulgent experience valued at $500.

Ocean Reef Club, Key Largo, FL item
Ocean Reef Club, Key Largo, FL item
Ocean Reef Club, Key Largo, FL item
Ocean Reef Club, Key Largo, FL
$500

Starting bid

Complimentary lodging for one room at the Inn at Ocean Reef for 3 days & 2 nights. Daily use of a road cart included. www.oceanreef.com/

Oil Painting - Central Park item
Oil Painting - Central Park
$10,000

Starting bid

40 x 40 inches oil painting, with museum quality frames. By Sonia Grineva, an artist renowned for her oil and watercolor landscapes and is well-known locally for her Manhattan cityscapes.

Oil Painting - Lemon Tree item
Oil Painting - Lemon Tree
$18,000

Starting bid

48 x 48 inches painting, oil on linen. By Sonia Grineva, an artist renowned for her oil and watercolor landscapes and is well-known locally for her Manhattan cityscapes.

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