Gary L. Bruno Memorial Golf Tournament 2025

8253 E Belmont Ave

Fresno, CA 93737, USA

Presenting (Please add it 2x to get to the full amount)
$5,125

-Two Foursomes
-Logo Placement on Golf Polo
-Large Banner with Logo at Event
-Logo Presented on Website & Social Media
-1/2 Page Ad in Program & Banquet Tables
-Two Tee Signs
-Recognition at Award Ceremony
-10 entries into the sponsor-only raffle -Due to needing to purchase items for our Presenting Sponsors, the last day to purchase this sponsorship is 9/12

Game Hole Sponsor
$8,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

-One Foursome
-Logo Placement on Game Hole Banner
-Logo Presented on Website & Social Media
-1/4 Page Ad in Program & Banquet Tables
-Two Tee Signs
-Recognition at Award Ceremony
-8 entries into the sponsor-only raffle --Due to needing to purchase items for our Game Hole Sponsors, the last day to purchase this sponsorship is 9/12

Cornhole (Single Set)
$10
Cornhole (Automatic move-up)
$20
50/50 Raffle Ticket
$5
Add a donation for G L Bruno Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!