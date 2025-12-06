GLBN Silent Auction

Donated and signed by the two-time Heisman winner Archie Griffin. Archie Griffin is a former American football running back who is the only player in history to win the Heisman Trophy twice, in 1974 and 1975, while playing for the Buckeyes. After an accomplished college career, he played for the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL for seven seasons.

College Career: He is a legend at Ohio State University, where he became the only player to start in four Rose Bowls and set an NCAA record

for rushing for over 100 yards in 31 consecutive games. Professional Career: The Bengals drafted him in the first round of the 1976 NFL draft. He played with the team from 1976 to 1983.

Post-Football Life: Griffin has remained involved with Ohio State, working in the athletic department and serving as the President and CEO of the

OSU Alumni Association for over a decade.

Honors: He was inducted into the College Football Hall

of Fame in 1986. In 2024, a statue of him was unveiled outside Ohio Stadium.