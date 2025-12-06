Hosted by

Greater Linden Business Network

About this event

Sales closed

GLBN Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Ohio History Center 800 E 17th Ave, Columbus, OH 43211, USA

Archie Griffin Autographed Football item
Archie Griffin Autographed Football
$250

Starting bid

Donated and signed by the two-time Heisman winner Archie Griffin. Archie Griffin is a former American football running back who is the only player in history to win the Heisman Trophy twice, in 1974 and 1975, while playing for the Buckeyes. After an accomplished college career, he played for the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL for seven seasons. 

College Career: He is a legend at Ohio State University, where he became the only player to start in four Rose Bowls and set an NCAA record
for rushing for over 100 yards in 31 consecutive games.  Professional Career: The Bengals drafted him in the first round of the 1976 NFL draft. He played with the team from 1976 to 1983.

Post-Football Life: Griffin has remained involved with Ohio State, working in the athletic department and serving as the President and CEO of the
OSU Alumni Association for over a decade. 

Honors: He was inducted into the College Football Hall
of Fame in 1986. In 2024, a statue of him was unveiled outside Ohio Stadium.

Fruit Art item
Fruit Art
$45

Starting bid

Value $60.00

Donated by David & Pam Foster


Stands not included.

Always Time for Ice Cream item
Always Time for Ice Cream
$75

Starting bid

Value $120.00


4 sundae glasses and $100.00 Cold Stone Creamery gift card.

Decorative Bowl item
Decorative Bowl
$35

Starting bid

Value $60

Donated by SourcePoint


Handmade ceramic bowl

Denzel Ward Autographed Cleveland Browns Football item
Denzel Ward Autographed Cleveland Browns Football item
Denzel Ward Autographed Cleveland Browns Football
$200

Starting bid

Cleveland Browns Safety Denzel Ward autographed football. Former OSU Buckeye. # 21 Cleveland Browns. 2018 First Round Draft Pick. 4th overall pick. Awards and Highlights 4 X Pro Bowl (2018, 2021, 2023, 2024) PFWA All Rookie Team (2018), Consensus All American (2017) First-team All Big Ten (2017)

Kenneth Cole item
Kenneth Cole
$125

Starting bid

Donated by Carol Waytes
Value $250.00


$200.00 gift card, OYLIE spray on total repair oil and Blueberry & White Tea hydrating facial mist

Cane’s Gift Basket item
Cane’s Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Donated by Cane’s

Value $140.00


$100.00 gift card and Cane's merch

Family Night-In Gift Basket item
Family Night-In Gift Basket
$85

Starting bid

Value: $125.00 + Donated by David and Pam Foster

Basket includes classic games (Tick Tack Toe, Jenna, 1,000 piece puzzle, Dominos) Welch's Family Night In carbonated grape juice, multi grain popcorn, licorice, M&Ms plain and peanut) and a family plaque.

Gardening Fun item
Gardening Fun
$35

Starting bid

Value: $65.00 Donated by: Delaware County Master Gardeners A gardening journal, vegetable seeds and and decorative box

Scarf and clip item
Scarf and clip
$10

Starting bid

Value: $20.00 Scarf and pin

U Paint item
U Paint
$30

Starting bid

Value: $60.00 Donated U Paint A set of 4 mugs that you can paint or invite friends and host a paint party

Party Time item
Party Time
$10

Starting bid

Central Ohio Symphony item
Central Ohio Symphony
$20

Starting bid

Value: $45.00 Donated by: Central Ohio Symphony

Dinner for Two Longhorn item
Dinner for Two Longhorn
$65

Starting bid

Value: $100.00 Donated by: Longhorn Steakhouse

Dinner for Two - Outback item
Dinner for Two - Outback
$65

Starting bid

Value: $100.00 Donated by Outback Steakhouse

Gervaci item
Gervaci
$100

Starting bid

Value: $200.00 Donated by: Gervasi Winery

Columbus Museum of Art Voucher 1 item
Columbus Museum of Art Voucher 1
$30

Starting bid

Value: $60.00 Donated by the Columbus Museum of Art One pass for a family - 2 adults and children under 18

Columbus Museum of Art Voucher 2 item
Columbus Museum of Art Voucher 2
$30

Starting bid

Value; $60.00 Donated by the Columbus Museum of Art One pass for a family - 2 adults and children under 18

Columbus Museum of Art Voucher 3 item
Columbus Museum of Art Voucher 3
$30

Starting bid

Value; $60.00 Donated by the Columbus Museum of Art One pass for a family - 2 adults and children under 18

Columbus Museum of Art Voucher 4 item
Columbus Museum of Art Voucher 4
$30

Starting bid

Value; $60.00 Donated by the Columbus Museum of Art One pass for a family - 2 adults and children under 18

Dinner for Two - J Gilbert’s item
Dinner for Two - J Gilbert’s
$80

Starting bid

Value: $150.00 Donated by J.Gilbert's

Music in the Air item
Music in the Air
$40

Starting bid

Value: $80.00 Donated by Columbus Symphony Orchestra

Kitchen Gadgets item
Kitchen Gadgets
$25

Starting bid

Value: $50.00 Knife set and chopping block.

Safari item
Safari
$15

Starting bid

Value: $25.00 Donated by: Deborah Wilson Puzzle framed art.

Safari item
Safari
$25

Starting bid

Value: $4.00 Donated by: Deborah Wilson Puzzle framed art.

Commemorative Buckeye Coin item
Commemorative Buckeye Coin
$97

Starting bid

Value: $195.00 Donated by: Dr. Betty Mitchell Buckeye commemorative coin

Paintable Rain Barrel item
Paintable Rain Barrel item
Paintable Rain Barrel item
Paintable Rain Barrel
$65

Starting bid

Value: $115.00 Donated by: Franklin Soil and Water Conservation District One plain white barrel with a diverter kit to turn it into a functioning rain barrel.

 

The barrels can be painted easily with spray paint or hand painted and covered with a spray clear coat to seal it.

The Ohio State University 2025 National Championship item
The Ohio State University 2025 National Championship
$138

Starting bid

Value: $275.00 Donated by: Dr. Betty Mitchell Framed 2025 OSU vs Notre Dame National Championship highlights.

Vera Bradley item
Vera Bradley
$112

Starting bid

Value: $224.00 Donated by: Vera Bradley Travel tote and pouch

OSU Alumni Basket item
OSU Alumni Basket
$70

Starting bid

Value: $120 Donated by: The OSU Alumni Association Donation includes: OSU bag, YETI mug, hag, scarf, notebook, ink pens.

Brown Estate Wines Basket item
Brown Estate Wines Basket
$150

Starting bid

Value: $250.00 Donated by: Sadicka & Associates LLC Basket includes: 2 silver wines glasses, Merlot, Zinfandel, and Beetlegeeze (Sauvignon Blanc) Brown Estate the first Black owned and operated estate winery in Napa (https://www.wineenthusiast.com/region/napa/), Brown Estate (https://www.brownestate.com/) has grown to be one of the most recognizable brands in the wine industry.
Since launching its label in 1996, it has continuously captured the attention of wine lovers across the world with bottlings such as its award-winning Zinfandel (https://www.wineenthusiast.com/varietals/zinfandel/) and “sultry” Chaos Theory red blend.
But, for Black wine lovers, the brand, which in 2025 is celebrating its 45th anniversary of owning its property, holds an especially poignant place in their hearts.

Tasting Notes and Description
This Zinfandel showcases vibrant aromas of raspberry jam, cherry cola, and baking spices. On the palate, it is juicy and full-bodied, with flavors of ripe plum, blackberry compote, and a hint of vanilla. The tannins are smooth, leading to a long, satisfying finish. Perfect for BBQs or cozy evenings by the fire.

A bold blend of Zinfandel and Cabernet Sauvignon, this wine offers intense aromas of black cherry, blueberry jam, and cedar. The palate is rich and opulent, with flavors of ripe plum, dark chocolate, and a hint of tobacco. The tannins are firm yet polished, leading to a long, lingering finish.

Betelgeuse (Sauvignon Blanc) is an icebreaker, a spirit lifter, and an elegant addition to your dining table, picnic basket, or poolside party. It is especially brilliant during the summer months but shines brightly year-round. This is the perfect starter wine in both senses of that term — whether for newcomers to the world of wine or seasoned enthusiasts looking for a well-made yet affordable aperitif to kick off any meal or gathering with panache.

Ceramic Flower Pot (2) item
Ceramic Flower Pot (2)
$90

Starting bid

Value: $190.00 Donated by Oakland Nursery Bid includes two 10 X 20 ceramic flower pots. Plant not included.

Glass Ornament item
Glass Ornament
$15

Starting bid

Value: $25 Donated by Columbus Glass Art Center A handmade, blown-glass, hand-painted ornament

Glass Ornament item
Glass Ornament
$15

Starting bid

Value: $30 Donated by Columbus Glass Art Center A handmade, blown-glass, hand-painted ornament

Glass Ornament item
Glass Ornament
$20

Starting bid

Value: $40.00 Donated by Columbus Glass Art Center A handmade, blown-glass, hand-painted ornament

Glass Ornament item
Glass Ornament
$25

Starting bid

Value: $25 Donated by Columbus Glass Art Center A handmade, blown-glass, hand-painted ornament

Glass Ornament item
Glass Ornament
$15

Starting bid

Value: $25 Donated by Columbus Glass Art Center A handmade, blown-glass, hand-painted ornament

Pairing for Six(6) item
Pairing for Six(6)
$120

Starting bid

Value: $300 Donated by Bonefish Grill A night out with your feeds to enjoy great time at Bonefish Grill

Cleveland Browns Jacket
$85

Starting bid

Value: $130.00 Donated by Large Cleveland Browns jacket.

Columbus Glass Art Center item
Columbus Glass Art Center
$25

Starting bid

Value: $50.00 Donated by: Columbus Glass Art Center A $50.00 gift certificate.

Quilts item
Quilts
$150

Starting bid

Value $300.00 Donated by John Liebersbach Two handed quilts. One size 77" X 44" and the other 41.5" X 32".

Quilts item
Quilts
$90

Starting bid

Value: $180.00 Donated by John Liebersbach A handmade quilt 57" X 41"

Calling Dallas Cowboy Fans item
Calling Dallas Cowboy Fans
$165

Starting bid

Value: $325.00 Donated by Dr. Betty Mitchell Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott & Ezekiel Elliot. "Zeke", is an American professional football running back. He played college football for the Ohio State Buckeyes, earning second-team All-American honors in 2015. Elliott was selected by the Dallas Cowboys fourth overall in the 2016 NFL draft. In his first seven NFL seasons, all with the Cowboys, he
was a three-time Pro Bowl, two-time All-Pro selection, and led the league in rushing yards in 2016 and 2018. After being
released by the Cowboys after the 2022 season, Elliott played the 2023 season
for the New England Patriots. Elliott then re-signed and played for the Cowboys in the
following 2024 season: before being released by the team before the final game
of the season.

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