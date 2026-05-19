GLC 2026 Family Camp

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MN 56273
Enjoy the cabin Monday night
Enjoy the cabin Tuesday night
Enjoy the cabin Wednesday night
Enjoy the cabin Thursday night
Enjoy the cabin Friday night
Enjoy the cabin Saturday night
Meals are $10 per day, please add enough tickets to cover each day you attend and anyone who also may be in your cabin. Ex. My sister and i are staying Tuesday-Thursday night. I would buy 6 tickets for meals.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!