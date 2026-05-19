Gethsemane Lutheran Church

Hosted by

Gethsemane Lutheran Church

About this event

GLC 2026 Family Camp

19080 16th St. NE New London

MN 56273

Monday - Cabin
$20

Enjoy the cabin Monday night

Tuesday - Cabin
$20

Enjoy the cabin Tuesday night

Wednesday - cabin
$20

Enjoy the cabin Wednesday night

Thursday - cabin
$20

Enjoy the cabin Thursday night

Friday - cabin
$20

Enjoy the cabin Friday night

Saturday - cabin
$20

Enjoy the cabin Saturday night

Meals
$10

Meals are $10 per day, please add enough tickets to cover each day you attend and anyone who also may be in your cabin. Ex. My sister and i are staying Tuesday-Thursday night. I would buy 6 tickets for meals.

Add a donation for Gethsemane Lutheran Church

$

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