Glen Ellen - Kenwood Rotary Foundation's Silent Auction

At the Saddle Club after dinner. If you don't attend the dinner we will call you the next day to get your item to you!!
7 Night Vacation at a Marriott Resort in Palm Desert, California or Scottsdale, Arizona
Have a great 7 night vacation at either of Marriott’s Resorts, Desert Springs or Shadow Ridge, in Palm Desert CA; or Marriott’s Canyon Villas at Desert Ridge in Scottsdale AZ. A two-bedroom luxury villa with full kitchen. Spacious living and dining areas with two master suites. Both resorts are surrounded by immaculate, manicured golf courses and resort amenities.
Expiration Date: April 30th, 2027
Booking is based on availability of selected resort, and must be reserved in advance, due to high demand.
Value $4,000
Enjoy a week at Keystone Ski Resort in Keystone, Colorado. You'll stay in a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom condo located on the beautiful resort property, minutes from the base of Keystone Mountain. Enjoy world-class skiing in winter, or golf, hiking, biking and more in the summertime. The top-floor condo features a fireplace, fully-equipped kitchen, and large living/dining room with beautiful mountain views. The ensuite primary bedroom, guest bedroom and hall bathroom are on the first floor, while a loft with bunk beds and bathroom are upstairs on the second level. An indoor pool, two hot tubs, and sauna are steps away in the condominium complex. The Rockies await, no matter what season you choose! Be advised the condo is at 9,000+ ft. elevation and is on the third floor, no elevator. There is a locker for skis on the ground floor.
Dates to be mutually agreed upon. No blackout dates.
Kingsbury Cottage, located on Silkbush Mountain Vineyards, is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, self-catering getaway. Great-room with tall windows facing the 7,000’ Cape Fold Mountain Range; a terrace with stunning panoramic views, a hot tub, a barbecue (braai), and arboretum-like gardens of native plants. The sunrises and sunsets are spectacular, reflecting the light on these nearby mountain ranges! You’ll enjoy a private wine-tasting, including Silkbush reserve wines with the Wine Farm founder.
The Cottage is well-appointed, with a fully equipped kitchen, washer machine & dryer, AC, fireplace, Wi-Fi, and cable TV.
Local Attractions: Located 69 mi (1.5 hours) from Cape Town International Airport via the N-1, a National freeway, the Kingsbury Cottage is near many other Breedekloof Valley wineries, Fonteintjiesberg Nature Reserve (17 mi) and Ceres Golf Club (20 mi). Hiking on the 200 planted acre Silkbush vineyard and apple orchard is always possible, while fishing and canoeing on the Breede Riveis seasonal.
above Breerivier, South Africa, offering a tranquil escape with breath-taking mountain and vineyard views. (www.silkbush.com)
Enjoy an afternoon sailing for four people on beautiful San Francisco Bay. The boat, a Cal 39, is berthed in Sausalito Harbor. Your day includes finding a small cove at Angel Island, winds permitting, and mooring for lunch. Then off for a great sail, and again, wind permitting you pick where we sail! They say if you can sail on the San Francisco Bay you can sail anywhere in the world. If you've never been out on our world class San Francisco Bay, this is your chance!!
A day on San Francisco’s beautiful blue waters in a luxurious 46 ft motor yacht, a Classic Grand Banks Trawler, can be yours. The Pamelican has 2 staterooms, 2 full heads, and a well-equipped galley; it sports a comfortable saloon with teak flooring, seating for six at the table and two at the counter. A level above is an enclosed flybridge that can seat 8 people comfortably; of course, it has Starlink and a TV. While cruising at 8 knots past the SF waterfront, Alcatraz and Angel Islands and Paradise Cove, you will enjoy appetizers, a catered lunch and premium wine.
Depending on the day you select, we could cruise under the Golden Gate Bridge or over toward Alameda and Jack London Square. You’ll have multiple choices.
All on a date of your choosing, subject to our availability.
Host your next party, for up to fifty people, at the Historic Kenwood Depot, enjoying a case of Breathless Sparking Wine! The facility includes:
Note: The Depot is located in a quiet neighborhood and is not suitable for events with loud music either from live bands or DJs.
Eight hours of Electrical, Carpentry or Plumbing work by Jeffrey Hess, who has over 50 years experience. Lots of great local references. "Jeff was one of the best subcontractors we employed during the building of our home. He listened to us, he is detailed oriented, and he cleans up at the end of each day! The quality of his work is excellent! We highly recommend him!" C. Moylan
Dr Bauman helps people understand and address health issues - fatigue, weight gain, hormones, mood, blood sugar imbalances, brain fog, auto immunity, pain, cancer and other persistent, unresolved health challenges. He brings 50 years of study, teaching and clinical experience to optimize wellness to reverse mental and physical illness. Consultation by Zoom or in his Sebastopol kitchen office.
Beautifully framed with two mats and dark birds eye burl frame, this signed Fred Parker giclée print shows Kenwood as the vineyard leaves are changing color, with the stately Hood Mountain in the background.This framed image is 22.5" x 32.5"
An original astrophotograph of the Orion Constellation, featuring The famous Supergiants Betelgeuse and Rigel, as well as giants Bellatrix and Saiph. Below Orion's belt is the Orion Nebula, as well as a large emission nebula called Barnard's Loop glowing in a red arc surrounding the belt. Framed and matted, 20" x 25".
