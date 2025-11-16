Glen Ellen - Kenwood Rotary Foundation's Silent Auction

7 Night Vacation at a Marriott Resort in Palm Desert, California or Scottsdale, Arizona

Have a great 7 night vacation at either of Marriott’s Resorts, Desert Springs or Shadow Ridge, in Palm Desert CA; or Marriott’s Canyon Villas at Desert Ridge in Scottsdale AZ. A two-bedroom luxury villa with full kitchen. Spacious living and dining areas with two master suites. Both resorts are surrounded by immaculate, manicured golf courses and resort amenities.

Expiration Date: April 30th, 2027

Booking is based on availability of selected resort, and must be reserved in advance, due to high demand.

Value $4,000