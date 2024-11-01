form_archived

GHS Girls Basketball Booster Membership

$

Individual Membership
$40
Family Membership
$60
Family membership provides 2 voting rights
Cub Kid's Bucket Club item
Cub Kid's Bucket Club
$30
Grizzlies Girl's basketball program is a family and we would like to include all members of our community families. We are creating a new Cub kid's bucket club. Each membership includes a t-shirt, entrance to a home game, and inclusion to all fundraisers and activities.
No Game Day Concession Participation
$200
We understand the everyone's time is valuable. However, the biggest money maker for the program is concessions sales. If you would like to opt out of your 2 shifts per season, you can just pay the fee.
Booster Spirit Shirt item
Booster Spirit Shirt
$20
Grizzly Texas Decal item
Grizzly Texas Decal
$5
Grizzly Elite Decal item
Grizzly Elite Decal
$5
Yard Sign item
Yard Sign
$20

