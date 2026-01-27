Glenbrook Parents Association's Grad Night Silent Auction Items

Hosted by
This auction is for 1 parking space in the student parking lot at GBS High School for the 2026-2027 school year. No waiting for this year's parking lottery...win this auction and you have a parking space for next year!
The winner must have a student who will be a Junior or a Senior in the 2026-2027 school year in order to claim this prize.
Need more than your allotted tickets for the Graduation ceremony for the class of 2026?
Here is your chance to get 4 additional tickets for the event! No more trying to choose who you will be able to take with you to the big day to cheer on your grad!
Bringing The Vineyard To You
We take pride in having exclusive offerings that typically can’t be bought in stores. With PRP you notice these differences. We consider the In Home Wine Sampling Experience our best way to bring to you the taste and culture of the World’s finest vineyards.
