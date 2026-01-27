Hosted by

Glenbrook Parents Association

About this event

Glenbrook Parents Association's Grad Night Silent Auction Items

1 Parking Space in the GBS Student Lot 2026-2027 item
1 Parking Space in the GBS Student Lot 2026-2027
$325

Starting bid

This auction is for 1 parking space in the student parking lot at GBS High School for the 2026-2027 school year. No waiting for this year's parking lottery...win this auction and you have a parking space for next year!


The winner must have a student who will be a Junior or a Senior in the 2026-2027 school year in order to claim this prize.

1 Parking Space in the GBS Student Lot 2026-2027 item
1 Parking Space in the GBS Student Lot 2026-2027
$325

Starting bid

This auction is for 1 parking space in the student parking lot at GBS High School for the 2026-2027 school year. No waiting for this year's parking lottery...win this auction and you have a parking space for next year!


The winner must have a student who will be a Junior or a Senior in the 2026-2027 school year in order to claim this prize.

4 tickets to Glenbrook South 2026 Graduation Ceremony item
4 tickets to Glenbrook South 2026 Graduation Ceremony
$100

Starting bid

Need more than your allotted tickets for the Graduation ceremony for the class of 2026?


Here is your chance to get 4 additional tickets for the event! No more trying to choose who you will be able to take with you to the big day to cheer on your grad!

4 tickets to Glenbrook South 2026 Graduation Ceremony100 item
4 tickets to Glenbrook South 2026 Graduation Ceremony100
$100

Starting bid

Need more than your allotted tickets for the Graduation ceremony for the class of 2026?


Here is your chance to get 4 additional tickets for the event! No more trying to choose who you will be able to take with you to the big day to cheer on your grad!

In home private wine tasting experience item
In home private wine tasting experience
$100

Starting bid

Bringing The Vineyard To You

We take pride in having exclusive offerings that typically can’t be bought in stores. With PRP you notice these differences. We consider the In Home Wine Sampling Experience our best way to bring to you the taste and culture of the World’s finest vineyards.

In home private wine tasting experience item
In home private wine tasting experience
$100

Starting bid

Bringing The Vineyard To You

We take pride in having exclusive offerings that typically can’t be bought in stores. With PRP you notice these differences. We consider the In Home Wine Sampling Experience our best way to bring to you the taste and culture of the World’s finest vineyards.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!