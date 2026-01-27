Glenbrook South Parents Association 2026 Graduate Yard Sign Sale

About this shop
This two sided yard sign is weather resistant and comes with all set up materials. Show your pride by displaying this in your yard and supporting the funding of the class of 2026 Grad Night Party!
Donations will be distributed to families with demonstrated need by the school directly.
If you are in a position to help, please feel free to select the donate a ticket for students in need. We provide support for all students to be able to attend this event. Your generosity ensures no senior is left behind.
Thanks to our dedicated fundraising efforts and generous sponsored donors, we curate a massive prize raffle specifically designed to help launch graduates into college and adult life. Prizes may include tablets, Mini Projectors, noise-canceling headphones, and gift cards for college essentials.
