Friends of Glencoe Scouting Inc.

Hosted by

Friends of Glencoe Scouting Inc.

About this event

Glencoe Scouting Spaghetti Dinner 2026

St Elisabeth’s Church

556 Vernon Ave, Glencoe IL

5:30pm Seating
$15

Spaghetti dinner for one, from 5:30–6:30pm (first seating). Includes pasta, salad, garlic bread and dessert.

6:45pm Seating
$15

Spaghetti dinner for one, from 6:45–7:45pm (second seating). Includes pasta, salad, garlic bread and dessert.

Dinner to go!
$15

Dinner to go for one, pick up anytime between 5:45 and 7:30pm. Includes pasta, salad, garlic bread and dessert.

Donate a takeout meal
$15

Donated meals will go to community members in need (Family Service of Glencoe and/or Evanston Community Fridges).

Add a donation for Friends of Glencoe Scouting Inc.

$

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