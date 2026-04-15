Glencoe Scouting Spaghetti Dinner 2026

About this event
556 Vernon Ave, Glencoe IL
Spaghetti dinner for one, from 5:30–6:30pm (first seating). Includes pasta, salad, garlic bread and dessert.
Spaghetti dinner for one, from 6:45–7:45pm (second seating). Includes pasta, salad, garlic bread and dessert.
Dinner to go for one, pick up anytime between 5:45 and 7:30pm. Includes pasta, salad, garlic bread and dessert.
Donated meals will go to community members in need (Family Service of Glencoe and/or Evanston Community Fridges).
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!