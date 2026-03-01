Glendale Elementary Spring Fling Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Donated by Chris Safe of Bell Mortgage. Includes golf-themed items perfect for the golf enthusiast. Valued at $100.
Starting bid
Donated by Raising Cane’s.
Gift Basket valued at $50 contains:
Celebration Party Cooler, Everyday Cane Plush Puppy, Raising Cane's Logo Keychain, Short Sleeve Tee, One Love Koozie, 2 “Free Box” Coupon Cards, 1 “Free Kids Combo” Coupon Card, 3 “Free Lemonade” Coupon Cards, 2 Raising Cane's Logo Magnets, Lip Sauce Lip Balm, and 2 Foil Pencils.
Starting bid
Donated by Paul Winge of Crooked Pint Ale House, Savage. One of two $40 gift cards available. Enjoy a meal or happy hour out!
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