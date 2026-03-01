Hosted by

Glendale Elementary Parent Teacher Child Organization

About this event

Sales closed

Glendale Elementary Spring Fling Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

6601 Connelly Pkwy, Savage, MN 55378, USA

Golf-Themed Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Donated by Chris Safe of Bell Mortgage. Includes golf-themed items perfect for the golf enthusiast. Valued at $100.

Raising Cane’s Gift Basket item
Raising Cane’s Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Donated by Raising Cane’s.


Gift Basket valued at $50 contains:

Celebration Party Cooler, Everyday Cane Plush Puppy, Raising Cane's Logo Keychain, Short Sleeve Tee﻿﻿, One Love Koozie, 2 “Free Box” Coupon Cards, 1 “Free Kids Combo” Coupon Card, 3 “Free Lemonade” Coupon Cards, 2 Raising Cane's Logo Magnets, ﻿﻿Lip Sauce Lip Balm, and 2﻿﻿ Foil Pencils.

$40 Crooked Pint Gift Card item
$40 Crooked Pint Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Donated by Paul Winge of Crooked Pint Ale House, Savage. One of two $40 gift cards available. Enjoy a meal or happy hour out!

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