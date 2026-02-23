Glendale Rising: The First Step

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About this event
$
Includes appetizers and desserts, a presentation by Michele Colopy, and access to the evening’s silent and oral auctions, 50/50 raffle, and door prizes. Wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.
Includes all General Admission benefits — appetizers and desserts, presentation, and access to auctions, raffles, and door prizes — plus recognition in the printed program and on social media as a supporter of Glendale Rising. Your added support helps move Glendale Rising forward.
Can’t attend? You can still take the first step. Your donation supports the fundraising effort to restore the historic Glendale Steps.
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For auction purchase use during event
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