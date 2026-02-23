Progress Through Preservation Inc

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Progress Through Preservation Inc

About this event

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Glendale Rising: The First Step

21 W North St

Akron, OH 44304, USA

Add a donation for Progress Through Preservation Inc

$

General Admission
$45

Includes appetizers and desserts, a presentation by Michele Colopy, and access to the evening’s silent and oral auctions, 50/50 raffle, and door prizes. Wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

First Step Sponsorship
$75

Includes all General Admission benefits — appetizers and desserts, presentation, and access to auctions, raffles, and door prizes — plus recognition in the printed program and on social media as a supporter of Glendale Rising. Your added support helps move Glendale Rising forward.

Donation Only
Pay what you can

Can’t attend? You can still take the first step. Your donation supports the fundraising effort to restore the historic Glendale Steps.

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