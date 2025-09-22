Glendora Show Choirs Fall Cabaret - 2025

Hosted by
Enjoy the Glendora Show Choirs’ 1pm matinee performance, featuring group performances from our talented choirs and solo acts this year! This concert-only event is perfect for all ages, and concessions will be available for purchase. Support our students and experience an afternoon of music and entertainment.
Students can attend the Glendora Show Choirs’ 1pm matinee performance at a discounted rate! Watch group and solo performances, enjoy the show, and take part in the fun. Concessions will be available. Bring your friends and support the choir program!
Gather your friends and family for an unforgettable evening at the Glendora Show Choirs’ Main Event. This ticket reserves a table for 8 guests, offering a full evening of entertainment, including dinner, group numbers, and solo acts. Secure your table now and enjoy a full table with your friends and family for this memorable night!
Elevate your Cabaret experience with a VIP Table for 8! Located in premium seating areas, this ticket includes dinner and the best view of the stage for all performances. Enjoy a special night of group and solo performances from our students, and take part in an exclusive experience with limited VIP seating. These tickets always sell out fast so get them before it's too late!
Join us for the Glendora Show Choirs’ Main Event with an individual general seat! Enjoy a full evening of show-stopping performances and dinner. Come see our talented students in both group numbers and solo acts, and support the choir program while enjoying a delicious meal.
Capture the magic of the evening by preordering a professionally filmed video of the performance. The video will be sent digitally after the event. Don’t miss out, pre-order your video today, you’ll want to have it! (NOTE: This is for one video license. You must order your own copy or we’ll lose digital rights in the future. Thank you.)
