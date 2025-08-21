Glen's Friend's Gayla 2025 Silent Auction

Starting bid
Bring 12 of your friends to an unforgettable night at Bitter & Sweet Cocktail Lounge in downtown Arlington Heights for a private cocktail class featuring 2 premium cocktails. ($600 value). Date for event will be October 29th at 7 PM.
Thanks to Bitter & Sweet Cocktail Boutique for providing this auction item.
Enjoy a gift certificate for 2 to see a production at The Black Ensemble Theater in downtown Chicago. Valid until 10/18/2026. Before or after the show, stop by Peggy Kinane's to use your $20 gift card toward your meal. ($150 total value).
Thanks to The Black Ensemble Theater and Peggy Kinane's for providing these auction items.
Enjoy 4 club level tickets to a Chicago Fire FC home game during the regular 2026 MLS season. ($200 value). * - see below
Thanks to the Chicago Fire Football Club for providing these tickets.
*This certificate must be redeemed at least two weeks in advance of the selected game. Offer good for 2026 regular season Chicago Fire FC
games only. Not valid on International Friendly games, Chicago Fire vs. Inter Miami CF match, or other matches identified as marquee. Good for
one game only. Games based on availability and subject to sellouts. If Club Level is unavailable, your tickets will be redeemed for the best
available seating. Game date to be mutually agreed upon. For game dates and times, please check website at www.chicagofirefc.com. Void
after the 2026 regular season. Chicago Fire FC is not responsible and cannot replace lost or stolen certificates.
Take a special someone with you for a performance of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. Before your trip to Chicago, visit downtown Mount Prospect for a memorable dinner at Lady Dahlia Mexican Kitchen and use your $25 gift card. ($200 total value).
Thanks to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and Lady Dahlia Mexican Restaurant for these auction items.
Spend a day in the garden with four guests including free parking pass and $10 off any membership. ($140 value). Good through June 30, 2026.
Thanks to the Chicago Botanical Garden for this auction item.
A one-of-a-kind handmade cotton 59.5" x 66" Pride Quilt made by Georgine Voight, an Arlington Heights resident and proud Ally! Lovingly made to represent that all are loved. It would be the perfect piece for your living room decor! ($250 value).
Thanks to Georgine Voight for this auction item.
Shop early for Christmas with this handmade quilt by Barbara Allender, a life-long quilter and mother of one of our board members, with this 42" x 68" quilt. This will make the perfect decoration on your couch or chair by the fireplace. ($200 value).
Thanks to Barbara Allender for this auction item.
Unwind with this spa basket filled with ways to relax! Light the Creamy Nutmeg candle and treat yourself to a variety of shower steamer gifts sets and relaxing bath salts. A gift that will not be forgotten. ($50 value).
Thanks to Fresh Thyme Market for this auction item.
Welcome the change of seasons with this fall tea inspired basket filled with pumpkin spiced tea, cookies and gourmet Lindor chocolates. Relax and Enjoy Fall!!($110 value).
Thanks to Fresh Thyme Market for this auction item.
Get clean in more than one way. Clean up with these eco-friendly laundry sheets and Tru Earth In-Wash Scent Boosters. Not only are you making your laundry clean but making the environment clean by using these better-for-you products. ($150 value).
Thanks to Fresh Thyme Market for this auction item.
Treat your special four-legged friend to a relaxing therapeutic massage. Your pet will have three 60-minute massages from a nationally certified small animal massage therapist who works with dogs, cats and other small animals. Your dog will also enjoy four bags of treats. ($210 total value).
Thanks to Katie Mehrtens, owner of The Right Spot Pet Massage, and Fresh Thyme Market for these auction items.
Bring a few friends for a relaxing night at Beer on the Wall. Enjoy a 4-pack of craft beer and an in-store tasting for up to 5 people. Before or after your beer tasting, stop by Armand's Pizzeria and use your $20 gift card towards your pizza! ($145 total value).
Thanks to Ryan Tracy, Owner/Manager of Beer on the Wall, and Armand's Pizzeria for these auction items.
Who is ready for baseball? Enjoy 4 lower-level tickets to a Monday-Friday White Sox game in April or May of the 2026 regular season. Enjoy even more baseball with 4 tickets for the Schaumburg Boomers for any 2026 home game at Wintrust Field. Before you head to the first game, stop by Chick N Fizz and use your $20 gift card for a fun meal! For the second game, take the family to Lou Malnati's Pizzeria with your $25 gift card. ($189 total value).
Thanks to the Chicago White Sox, the Schaumburg Boomers, Chick N Fizz and Lou Malnati's Pizzeria for these auction items.
Get ready to see Oliver! Enjoy two tickets at the Metropolis Theater in Arlington Heights for a performance held from January 21 thru February 8, 2026. Enjoy dinner at Parea Greek Kitchen and use your $20 gift card towards your meal. ($118 total value).
Thanks to the Metropolis Theater and Parea Greek Kitchen for these auction items.
Enjoy a one-week children's summer camp at School of Rock in Arlington Heights. From beginner music camps to intermediate and advanced sessions, music camps and workshops will further a student's musical foundation. Most of the camps end with a live show performed by the campers. Camps for children aged 3-17. Don't miss this fund-filled week! ($500 value).
Thanks to School of Rock Arlington Heights Owner Jack Simborg and General Manager Jesse Christenson for this auction item.
18" x 18" oil on canvas by Sue Swinand. Here is an amazing opportunity to own a piece of art from Glen's Friends namesake, Glen Brown's, personal collection. He cherished this painting, and we know you will too. Sue Swinand is an American artist and educator known for her abstract paintings, which explore the balance between natural forms and geometric structures. Primarily as a painter, she often works with water-based media such as watercolor, gouache, and ink. ($1,800 value).
Thanks to Janet Brown McCarthy for this auction item from the personal collection of Glen Brown.
16" x 25" painting on board by Lucia Trifan. Here is an amazing opportunity to own a piece of art from Glen's Friends namesake, Glen Brown's, personal collection. He cherished this painting, and we know you will too. Lucia Trifan was born in Romania and studied Ceramics and Sculpture at the School of Fine Arts in Brasov. She moved first to Germany and then sailed to Saint Martin where she currently resides. Her work is mainly viewed as primitivism. She depicts groups of symbols that emerge from the depths or primal humanity, and her paintings can be understood by anyone despite their cultural background. ($1,800 value).
Thanks to Janet Brown McCarthy for this auction item from the personal collection of Glen Brown.
Own a piece of vintage bowling memorabilia from Glen's Friends namesake, Glen Brown's, personal collection. Glen grew up in a local bowling alley family...his grandfather built and owned Beverly Lanes in Arlington Heights. Glen loved collecting vintage bowling items. Also included are a few assorted adult beverages. ($300 value).
Thanks to Janet Brown McCarthy for this auction item from the personal collection of Glen Brown.
Experience golf at its best! Golfing for 4 players at Rolling Green Country Club as you experience all the Club has to offer. After your round of golf, enjoy a $75 gift card for lunch at the club. Don't miss this amazing opportunity. (Value $275).
Thanks to Rolling Green Country Club for this auction item.
Enjoy two tickets to a 2025-2026 season game at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont. After the game, stop by Fausto's Italian Kitchen for a great meal and use your $20 gift card. Don't miss this fun day with the Wolves and Fausto's. ($70 value).
Thanks to the Chicago Wolves and Fausto's for these auction items.
Skin Care! This basket has you covered with products from CeraVe and LaRoche Posay - designed by dermatologists that will help your skin look its best. From sunscreen, cleanser, balm, moisturizers, and conditioners - a new you is awaiting in this basket!! ($300 value).
Thanks to Susie Tropiano for this auction item.
Treat your four-legged friend to some top-quality pet food, treats and care items. Your pet will be very happy! ($35 value).
Thanks to Bentley's Pet Stuff for this auction item.
Don't miss out on your next family photo shoot with Sunflower Smiles Photography by Molly Meier. Molly grew up in Arlington Heights and stays involved in the community with her photography and being a local childcare provider. With a focus on loose posing and lifestyle imagery, you will receive those classic family pictures but with a variety of sweet moments in between (and some silly ones). During her photoshoots she likes everyone to be themselves and HAVE FUN! This photoshoot for up to 5 people includes a 30–60-minute session as well as a minimum of 14 edited digital images. ($240 value)
Thanks to Molly Meier for this auction item.
Surprise your special someone with this stunning new sterling silver and garnet twist bracelet. A perfect addition to any collection! ($315 value).
Thanks to Flaherty Jewelers for this auction item.
Treat your special four-legged friend to a relaxing therapeutic massage. Your pet will have two 60-minute massages by a nationally certified small animal massage therapist who works with dogs, cats and other small animals. Your dog will also enjoy 2 bags of treats and 4 toys. ($205 total value).
Thanks to Katie Mehrtens, owner of The Right Spot Pet Massage, and Fresh Thyme Market for these auction items.
