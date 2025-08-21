Glen's Friend's Gayla 2025 Silent Auction

Enjoy 4 club level tickets to a Chicago Fire FC home game during the regular 2026 MLS season. ($200 value). * - see below





Thanks to the Chicago Fire Football Club for providing these tickets.





*This certificate must be redeemed at least two weeks in advance of the selected game. Offer good for 2026 regular season Chicago Fire FC

games only. Not valid on International Friendly games, Chicago Fire vs. Inter Miami CF match, or other matches identified as marquee. Good for

one game only. Games based on availability and subject to sellouts. If Club Level is unavailable, your tickets will be redeemed for the best

available seating. Game date to be mutually agreed upon. For game dates and times, please check website at www.chicagofirefc.com. Void

after the 2026 regular season. Chicago Fire FC is not responsible and cannot replace lost or stolen certificates.