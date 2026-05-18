Build, Treat, Heal: Art Auction For Gaza Medical Aid

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This acrylic painting on canvas offers a modern interpretation of the Star of Bethlehem. A darkened doorway stands beneath a single lantern, illuminated by a quiet light in the darkness. The lantern acts as a contemporary Northern Star — a quiet but unwavering source of direction through displacement, loss, and uncertainty. The closed door symbolizes both separation and protection: homes left behind, homes remembered, and the resilience of those who continue carrying light despite ongoing darkness. Rooted in the spirit of Bethlehem, the piece connects the sacred symbolism of the guiding star with modern-day Palestine, where hope continues to survive through memory, resistance, and collective endurance.
14" x 18"
Original Acrylic on Canvas
Artist Name: Trew Boisvert
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Starting bid
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Starting bid
Starting bid
This original oil painting on canvas is inspired by a photograph taken by Ibrahim Nodal in Gaza, Palestine. This 6x8” piece captures a moment rooted in memory, place, and Palestinian life through textured brushwork and intimate scale.
6"x 8"
Original Oil Painting
Artist Name: Asha Sudra
Artist Instagram: @asha_poet
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This framed mixed-media portrait depicts a woman wrapped in a keffiyeh“Imm” is a graphite, ink, and watercolor portrait depicting a mother and child adorned with traditional Palestinian embroidery. The work celebrates the intimate bond between parent and child while honoring the cultural traditions passed between generations. Through the presence of Tatreez, the piece reflects themes of heritage, belonging, and continuity, highlighting how identity, memory, and love are carried forward through both family and culture.
15” × 19” Print
Graphite, ink, and watercolor on paper
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“On This Land” is a print of an original graphite, ink, and watercolor artwork inspired by the words of Mahmoud Darwish. Drawing from themes of belonging, memory, and attachment to homeland, the piece reflects the enduring connection between people and the land they call home. Inspired by Darwish’s celebrated poem, the work speaks to resilience, identity, and the ways memory preserves a sense of place across generations and despite displacement.
17” × 23” Print
From an original graphite, ink, and watercolor work on paper
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“Palestine” is a print of an original graphite, ink, and watercolor artwork inspired by the words of Bobby Sands. Drawing on themes of resistance, dignity, and solidarity, the piece reflects the enduring connections between struggles for freedom across different places and generations. Through the pairing of image and text, the work honors the power of poetry and storytelling to preserve memory, affirm identity, and express hope in the face of oppression.
15” × 19” Print
From an original graphite, ink, and watercolor work on paper
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“Palestine Forever” is a print of an original stencil artwork created with spray paint on paper. Bold and direct in its message, the piece expresses an enduring commitment to Palestinian identity, memory, and presence. Drawing from the visual language of street art and public expression, the work reflects themes of resilience, resistance, and the refusal to let a people, culture, or history be erased.
15” × 19” Print
From an original spray paint stencil on paper
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“Tree of Life” is a print of an original graphite, ink, and watercolor recreation of the famous mosaic floor found at Hisham’s Palace in Jericho. Inspired by one of Palestine’s most significant archaeological treasures, the piece celebrates the region’s rich cultural and artistic heritage. By reinterpreting this historic mosaic, the work bridges past and present, inviting viewers to reflect on continuity, rootedness, and the enduring presence of Palestinian history across generations.
20” × 20” Print
From an original graphite, ink, and watercolor work on paper
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This one-of-a-kind blue denim jacket transforms fashion into a statement of solidarity. Featuring vintage hand-sewn Palestinian Tatreez on the front and back, reclaimed designer blue and black Keffiyeh panels, and hand-sewn Manajil and coin details, the piece brings together symbols of Palestinian heritage, resistance, and cultural continuity.
Created by Revolutionized Brands, the jacket reflects a commitment to reclaiming and reimagining materials from systems that profit from injustice. By incorporating Tatreez and Keffiyeh fabrics into existing garments, the work challenges erasure while celebrating Palestinian identity and resilience.
Medium–Large
18" across chest (open front)
27" from shoulder to bottom hem
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This distressed black denim jacket features black and white Keffiyeh panels on both the front and back, transforming a familiar garment into a wearable expression of solidarity. The Keffiyeh, long recognized as a symbol of Palestinian identity and resistance, takes center stage in a piece that invites conversation and visibility.
Created by Revolutionized Brands, the jacket is part of a broader effort to repurpose existing materials into statements of collective action and support for movements seeking justice and liberation. Each piece reflects the belief that culture, art, and fashion can become tools for awareness, resistance, and community building.
1XL
23" across chest
30" from shoulder to bottom hem
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Created using ink and Chinese pigments on handmade xuan paper sourced from the artist’s grandparents’ hometown, this accordion book is rooted in traditions of protest, memory, and collective resistance. Inspired by Frantz Fanon’s call for “combat literature” that helps forge new language and new humanity through liberation struggles, the work reflects on interconnected movements resisting empire across Palestine, China, and the United States. The piece traces lineages of resistance from anti-war student protests at Kent State University to contemporary mobilizations for Gaza in the Bay Area and Stanford, positioning Palestinian liberation within a broader global struggle against systems of violence and dispossession. Through layered inkwork and the unfolding accordion form, the piece becomes both archive and protest object - carrying grief, solidarity, and the insistence on collective freedom.
Size: Approx. 7–10 ft fully extended accordion display
Artist Name: Grace Jin
Artist Instagram: @gracejin.art
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This framed mixed-media portrait depicts a woman wrapped in a keffiyeh, her eyes obscured. The work tells the story of transformation through relationship and dialogue. The woman depicted is a longtime friend of the artist, someone whose understanding of Palestine evolved over decades. In the early 2000s, the two often found themselves on opposite sides of difficult conversations about Israel and Palestine, shaped by very different experiences and narratives. Over time, those conversations planted seeds of reflection. As the realities facing Palestinians became more visible, and particularly in the wake of the genocide in Gaza, she became an outspoken advocate for Palestinian liberation and justice. The work serves as a reminder that conversations have the power to change minds, open eyes, and create meaningful change in the world.
22.5” x 27”
Original Painting
Artist Name: Adrienne Simms
Artist Instagram: @adriennesimmsart
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Gaza Gaza was painted in 2025 two years into the current Genocide campaign launched by the Zionist regime, the face of Gaza, staring into humanity’s eye. Hoping to find relief, steadfast and determined to live. We won’t forget these faces, full of pain, redemption must come, justice must be the only outcome.
The figure's gaze meets the viewer directly, carrying both the weight of immense suffering and an unshaken will to live. The painting serves as a reminder of the lives behind the headlines, the faces that carry loss, resilience, and hope. It calls on us to remember, to bear witness, and to believe.
20” x 20”
Original Painting
Artist Name: Chris Gazaleh
Artist Instagram: @Cgazaleh
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This figurative painting explores the relationship between medicine, identity, and power through the portrayal of a Palestinian medical student. Inspired by artist and scholar critiques of how institutions shape perception, the work challenges the tendency of medicine to view the body primarily as a site of disease, detached from its social, cultural, and political realities.
An olive tree anchors the figure within lineage, memory, and connection to land. Through fractured planes of color and disrupted space, the painting resists fixed ways of seeing, inviting viewers to consider the person beyond the clinical gaze. The colors and composition subtly evoke the Palestinian flag, reflecting both visibility and erasure in the context of ongoing genocide and displacement.
Rather than depicting the body as an object to be examined, Where Olive Trees Bear Fruit presents it as a site of resilience, agency, and resistance. The work asks what becomes possible when we see people not only through systems of diagnosis, but through their histories, identities, and humanity.
36” x 48”
Original Painting
Artist Name: Jang Lee
Artist Instagram: @jajjangmyuns
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Bring a piece of Palestinian heritage into your home with this meaningful bundle featuring a traditional black-and-white kuffiyeh and a beginner-friendly tatreez kit. The tatreez kit includes everything needed to learn and stitch a traditional Palestinian embroidery motif, offering a hands-on introduction to an art form that has been passed down through generations of Palestinian women.
More than a craft, tatreez is a living archive of Palestinian identity, storytelling, and resistance.
Paired with the kuffiyeh, a globally recognized symbol of Palestinian resilience and solidarity, this bundle offers an opportunity to engage with and celebrate Palestinian culture in a personal and tangible way.
Starting bid
Bring a piece of Palestinian heritage into your home with this meaningful bundle featuring a traditional black-and-white kuffiyeh and a beginner-friendly tatreez kit. The tatreez kit includes everything needed to learn and stitch a traditional Palestinian embroidery motif, offering a hands-on introduction to an art form that has been passed down through generations of Palestinian women.
More than a craft, tatreez is a living archive of Palestinian identity, storytelling, and resistance.
Starting bid
Handmade embroidered Palestinian flag, designed as a decorative wall hanging that celebrates Palestinian heritage, identity, and craftsmanship.
Artist Name: Marie Cartier
Artist Instagram: @pennyroyalsf
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