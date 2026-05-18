Build, Treat, Heal: Art Auction For Gaza Medical Aid

“On This Land” is a print of an original graphite, ink, and watercolor artwork inspired by the words of Mahmoud Darwish. Drawing from themes of belonging, memory, and attachment to homeland, the piece reflects the enduring connection between people and the land they call home. Inspired by Darwish’s celebrated poem, the work speaks to resilience, identity, and the ways memory preserves a sense of place across generations and despite displacement.





17” × 23” Print

From an original graphite, ink, and watercolor work on paper