Gliding Stars Of Findlay Annual Raffle 2026

$500 Cash #1
$5
$500 Cash

Meijer Gift Card #2
$5
$500 Meijer Gift Card

Amazon Gift Card #3
$5
$500 Amazon Gift Card

YMCA Membership #4
$5
YMCA of Findlay Family Membership

Valued: $935

4 Tickets for Sports Bundle #5
$5
-$150 Marathon Gas Card

-$84 Cleveland Monsters-

2 lower bowl tickets

-$200 University of Toledo Athletics-

4 tickets

-$80 Bowling Green State University Athletics –

4 Red Zone General Admissions Tickets

Valued: $514



Family Fun Bundle #6
$5
-$140.00 A One Year Family Membership to the Toledo Zoo

-$100 Marathon Gas Card

-$220 A Table of Four to Shadowbox Live in Columbus

-$80 Four Passes to the National Museum of the Great Lakes

-$48 Two Passes to Fort Wayne Science Central

-$73.50 Two Passes to COSI

-$80.00 Two Passes to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame




4 Tickets for Gift Cards & More #7
$5
-$150 Marathon Gas Card

-$50 Kohls gift card

-$50 Meijer gift card

-$20 Two Ten Dollar Dietsch Brothers Gift Cards

-$20 Bakers Café Gift Card

-$25 IHOP gift card

-$25 Darden Restaurant gift card

-$25 Preteroti’s Spaghetti House Gift Card

-$60 Two boxes of Product from Hirzel Canning

-$45.00 Gift Basket of Product from Well Grounded Café

-$50 Beckman Jewelers Gift Card

Valued: $520

Hancock Hotel Bundle #8
$5
-$250.00 Mancy’s Gift Card

-$258 1-Night Stay at Hancock Hotel in a Standard King

Valued: $508


Staycation Bundle #9
$5
-$210 One-Night Stay in a Standard Room at Hilton Garden Inn (Findlay Location Only)

-$100.00 AMC Gift Card

-$100.00 Texas Roadhouse Gift Card

-$100.00 Marathon Gas Card

Valued: $510


Spa Bundle #10
$5
-$400.00 Revive Gift Card

-$35 Medium Black Muk Luks Slippers

-$50 Koolaburra by Ugg - White “Chloe” Blanket

Valued: $485

Bass Pro Gift Card #11
$5
$500 Bass Pro Gift Card

Millers Meat Gift Card #12
$5
$400 Millers Meat Gift Card

