GLIMMERING NEW YEAR

This ticket is for you to be here in spirit and view remotely at any point in the live streaming of the show & open jam session from 8pm-1:00am.
After purchase of this ticket, a link will be sent to you via email of where to view the event.
THIS TICKET DOES NOT ALLOW FOR EVENT OR RAFFLE ENTRY
THIS TICKET DOES NOT ALLOW FOR EVENT OR RAFFLE ENTRY
Sparkle
$25
solo general admission for 1 person. 1st drink on the house!
Shine
$75
solo general admission includes open concessions all night & art raffle entry
ShineBright
$125
duo general admission includes open concessions all night & 1 art raffle entry
art raffle entry
$40
1 entry for art raffle. 100% of proceeds go to exhibiting visual artists & wow cafe. Purchaser of this ticket does not need to attend event. This ticket DOES NOT grant entry to NYE 2025. Ticket will come with a link to tap into live stream event for winner annnouncement.
